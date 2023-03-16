Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Thursday signed a bill prohibiting local governments from restricting access to abortion and other reproductive care, a key initiative she vowed to fight for during her 2022 election campaign.

House Bill 7, The Reproductive and Gender-Affirming Health Care Freedom Act, codifies a woman’s right to obtain an abortion in New Mexico.

“It means the state of New Mexico is open and legal,” said Sen. Linda Lopez, D-Albuquerque.

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.