Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed a bill Wednesday night getting rid of bench warrant and post-adjudication fees in criminal and traffic cases.
Sponsored by Rep. Micaela Lara Cadena, D-Mesilla, the bill passed the House 42-18 in early March and then passed the Senate 35-1 on March 17, the last full day of the session.
“When courts have to put so much emphasis on revenue collection, it undermines our people’s trust in the courts,” Monica Ault, director of the New Mexico office of the Fines and Fees Justice Center, said in a statement. “This law reaffirms the role of our courts as arbiters of the law, not bill collectors.”
The bill comes in the context of a national movement to get rid of fees in the criminal justice system on the grounds that they overburden the poor. It is a movement that has had some success both in other states and in New Mexico — Lujan Grisham signed a bill in 2021 getting rid of juvenile justice fees. There has also been movement both nationally and in New Mexico toward reducing the financial burden of traffic penalties — last year, Santa Fe ended the practice of suspending driver's licenses solely for unpaid fines.
“The elimination of fee funding is a national best practice, which promotes budget transparency and eliminates the unjust practice of paying for government functions on the backs of those who can least afford it," said Shannon Bacon, chief justice of the New Mexico Supreme Court.