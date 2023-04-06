Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed a bill Wednesday night getting rid of bench warrant and post-adjudication fees in criminal and traffic cases.

Sponsored by Rep. Micaela Lara Cadena, D-Mesilla, the bill passed the House 42-18 in early March and then passed the Senate 35-1 on March 17, the last full day of the session.

“When courts have to put so much emphasis on revenue collection, it undermines our people’s trust in the courts,” Monica Ault, director of the New Mexico office of the Fines and Fees Justice Center, said in a statement. “This law reaffirms the role of our courts as arbiters of the law, not bill collectors.”