Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed the state budget for fiscal year 2022 into law Friday morning, approving $7.4 billion in spending that includes 1.5 percent raises for state employees, including public school and college personnel.
The bill increases spending over the previous year's budget by 5 percent, with 36 percent of the overall budget committed to the state's education system.
The budget includes $300 million for road infrastructure and improvements, $30.7 million to support additional mental health and substance abuse projects through the state Human Services Department and $12 million in added funding for the state's college-tuition programs.
“This budget is responsible and responsive to the needs of New Mexicans right now and in the future,” the governor said in a news release issued by her office.
“This legislative season has been a remarkable success for New Mexicans in every corner of our state," Lujan Grisham said, noting there is nearly $1 billion in funding for pandemic relief for businesses and workers. She also lauded initiatives in economic development, health care and environmental protection.
Lujan Grisham called the budget "solid and sustainable" while allowing New Mexico's reserves to remain a robust levels.
Lujan Grisham also signed House Bill, 285 allocating capital project funds of $511 million to projects across the state. That bill includes $12.5 million for Local Economic Development Act projects, $52 million for tribal projects, $49 million for higher education projects and almost $48 million for public safety needs.
Under state law, the governor has 20 days following the end of the regular legislative session — which ended at noon on March 20 — to sign legislation that made it to her desk into law. As of Friday, the governor had signed the vast majority of the nearly 160 bills that came her way from the Legislature, overwhelming controlled by fellow Democrats.
