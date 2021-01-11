Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said this is the year for state legislators to give voters an option to pull money from the state’s Land Grant Permanent Fund for early childhood education programs.
Citing a new poll of 500 New Mexico voters that says about 75 percent approve of such a move, the governor said if there were ever a time to ensure families and their children have an opportunity to move forward, “this is that moment."
“If you want to improve educational outcomes, you have to start earlier,” she said, referring to national reports that say early childhood education programs better prepare children for kindergarten and cut back on remediation and dropout rates down the line.
Two House Democrats from Albuquerque — Antonio “Moe” Maestas and Javier Martinez — long aligned with the initiative have once again introduced House Joint Resolution 1, which would allow for a 1 percent draw from the roughly $20 billion fund for early childhood programs.
Members of both the House and Senate would have to approve the resolution, which requires a constitutional amendment. It then would go to voters to decide in the November 2022 general election.
Repeated efforts to pass similar measures have died in the Legislature over the past decade.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
