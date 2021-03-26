New Mexico has administered well over 1 million shots of the COVID-19 vaccine.
On Friday, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham got one.
The 61-year-old governor received a dose of the Pfizer vaccine during a state Department of Health vaccination clinic at Desert Sage Academy in Santa Fe.
It didn't hurt, she said.
"I don’t like needles, so I’ll be honest with New Mexicans and say that I was a little nervous," Lujan Grisham said in a news release issued by her office Friday afternoon.
"But it means I get to see my mom sooner. It means I’m doing my part to help end the pandemic. And it means I’m doing my part to help protect New Mexico."
The governor's mother lives in an assisted-living facility in Albuquerque. Lujan Grisham has spoken of the emotional pain caused by her inability to visit her mother during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nationally and statewide, health officials say people waiting to get a shot should accept any of the vaccines offered to them — Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson and Johnson. Some, like Pfizer, require a follow-up shot within a few weeks.
Based on state data, New Mexico has administered 1.1 million vaccine doses, with 40 percent of state residents having gotten at least one shot. Around 25 percent of New Mexico's roughly 2 million residents have been fully vaccinated, making the state one of the top in the country for vaccination rates per population count.
Some 49 percent of New Mexicans between the age of 60 and 74 have received at least one shot as of Thursday, according to the state Department of Health.
The state has been increasing its eligibility rate for receiving the vaccine over the last week, though complaints continue from residents about wait times and whether some people who are not yet eligible are jumping the line to get a shot before their allotted time.
In the news release, the governor said that while some elected officials may have already received a dose of the vaccine, "it was important to me to wait until it was my turn in the priority list — just like we have asked so many New Mexicans to wait their turn, and to be patient, to trust the process is moving as quickly as it can, and to keep wearing our masks and physically distancing to protect each other and our families."
She asked state residents to be patient and "be ready to step up when it's their turn."
