Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced her agenda for the upcoming legislative session on Wednesday, putting marquee education, cannabis and gun bills on the call as well as lesser-publicized bills related to crime, health and the environment.
Environmental legislation includes bills to renew a solar tax credit, create an electric vehicle tax credit and allow counties to issue bonds to fund transmission lines.
There are also a plethora of public safety bills, including proposals to increase penalties for drug trafficking, human trafficking and using firearms in a non-capital felony.
The call also contains a bill to create penalties for cyberattacks and threatening acts of mass violence, as well as well-publicized legislation to allow for "extreme risk protection orders," which would allow police to remove firearms from people considered dangerous.
In education, Lujan Grisham is putting on her agenda a measure to create an Early Childhood Trust Fund with a $320 million one-time initial appropriation, as well as a bill to launch the governor's proposed Opportunity Scholarship, which would allow tuition-free college for New Mexico residents.
Other marquee items on the agenda include a bill, sponsored by Rep. Javier Martinez, D-Albuquerque, that would legalize recreational cannabis, as well as a measure to shore up the unfunded liability at the state's public pension system.
Additionally, Lujan Grisham is endorsing a number of health-related bills, including one to create an office that would develop a drug importation plan that would aim to ensure drug safety and reduce drug costs for New Mexicans. There is also a measure that would require members of the medical cannabis program to be New Mexico residents.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.