021623XGR_LS_5.JPG

Secretary Barbara Vigil of the Children, Youth and Families Department speaks during a news conference Thursday on reforms ordered at the agency.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced a number of initiatives Thursday to address long-standing challenges with one of the state’s most problematic agencies: the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department.

“We are embracing as professionals that this department is dysfunctional,” Lujan Grisham said at a news conference at the state Capitol.

The governor said New Mexico will contract with an out-of-state legal firm to create annual independent audits of the child welfare agency; hire four new department leaders to provide more focused management; and recruit retired social workers to help ease caseloads that critics say overwhelm the agency.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.