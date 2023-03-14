031423_JG_LegRoundup4.jpg

Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth, D-Santa Fe, presents Senate Bill 523 on Tuesday at the Roundhouse. The bipartisan compromise measure, which Wirth is co-sponsoring, would cap malpractice payout caps for independent outpatient clinics, which would see their caps rise to $6 million by 2027 under a law that swept them into the same category as hospitals.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Tuesday announced a bipartisan compromise to curb rising medical malpractice payout caps for some facilities — a deal that advocates on both sides of an emotional debate at the Capitol hope will prevent several independent outpatient clinics in New Mexico from shutting down.

Some standalone emergency rooms, urgent care centers and surgical clinics with maximum malpractice payouts now set at $750,000 would see that cap rise to $6 million by 2027 under a law that swept them into the same category as hospitals.

They have argued they will be unable to afford or even obtain malpractice insurance with a cap that high. Patient advocates, meanwhile, have questioned those claims and argued patients who face lifelong effects of medical procedures gone wrong deserve fair compensation.

