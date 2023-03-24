Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed two bills Friday that LGBTQ+ rights advocates are hailing as major advances and a way of striking back against discriminatory laws being passed in many conservative states.

House Bill 207 extends the scope of the 1969 New Mexico Human Rights Act to cover political subdivisions such as counties and cities as well as public contractors; it also clarifies the definitions of sex, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity and disabilities in the current law.

“While hundreds of bills have been introduced across the country to restrict the rights of queer and trans people, New Mexico is committed to making our state a safer place for everyone by closing a loophole to ensure our taxpayer dollars cannot be used to discriminate against our LGBTQ+ friends and neighbors," Rep. Kristina Ortez, D-Taos, said in a statement provided by the Governor's Office.