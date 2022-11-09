Give state Republicans an A for optimism and an F for execution.
Not long ago, GOP leaders said they had so much momentum they could seize control of the New Mexico House of Representatives for only the second time since 1930.
"There's an opportunity for a Republican to become speaker [of the House]," said Minority Leader Jim Townsend of Artesia. He's a funny guy, that Townsend.
Democrats controlled the House 45-24-1 before Tuesday's election. They now lead 45-25, though recounts are likely in two races.
One of the more effective Republican lawmakers, Rep. Jason Harper of Rio Rancho, won reelection to a sixth term after a nervous night. He trailed Democrat Michelle Sandoval for hours before breaking away to win, 52 percent to 48 percent.
Harper says fresh leadership is mandatory in the job of state Republican Party chairman. "We need someone young who can unite and speak the language of New Mexicans. That includes independents, Democrats and Republicans," Harper told me Wednesday.
The sitting Republican chairman, Amarillo Steve Pearce, is 75 years old. He presided over a general election in which Republicans lost every race for statewide office.
Worse for Pearce, his protégé, Congresswoman Yvette Herrell, trailed Democrat Gabe Vasquez in the redrawn 2nd District. Vasquez's lead was 1,224 votes or six-tenths of 1 percentage point. Barring any late-breaking tallies that boost Herrell, Pearce's election night will be as bad as any Republican could have imagined.
In races for the state House of Representatives, Townsend spoke in summertime of Republicans making a net gain of 11 seats to take control of the 70-member chamber. They didn't come close.
Republicans appear to have flipped two seats but lost two others. The retiring independent member of the House was shifted into a solid Republican district.
The GOP's showing in the election will change nothing except the ethnic makeup of the House, as the only Black Republican lost her seat.
Here's a capsule of the races that saw a shift in power:
District 23 — This was an open seat, redrawn by legislators after Democratic Rep. Daymon Ely decided not to seek reelection. The new configuration favored Republicans, and it showed. Alan Martinez, R-Bernalillo, cruised to an 8 percentage point win over Democrat Ramon Montano of Rio Rancho.
District 32 — Rep. Candie Sweetser, one of the more conservative Democrats in the Legislature, trailed Republican Jenifer Jones by 41 votes of more than 7,500 cast. A recount is possible, but Sweetser's chances of prevailing appear minuscule. Rarely do more than a few votes change in legislative recounts.
District 38 — Businesswoman Tara Jaramillo defeated Republican Sandra Hammack, a pickup for Democrats. This heavily redrawn district was represented by Republican Rebecca Dow of Truth of Consequences. Dow ran for governor instead of seeking reelection to the Legislature. Lawmakers reconfigured her old district, moving Dow's residence out of it entirely. Jaramillo runs a health care business in Socorro, part of this vast new political territory. "It's 2½ hours from my home to the furthest part of the district in Las Cruces," she said.
District 44 — Rep. Jane Powdrell-Culbert of Corrales lost her seat to Democrat Kathleen Cates, 51 percent to 49 percent. Neither Republicans nor House Speaker Brian Egolf, D-Santa Fe, had expected 73-year-old Powdrell-Culbert to falter. She was the lone Black Republican in the House, having served since 2003. Cates, a Realtor from Rio Rancho, doesn't necessarily put stock in political experience. "I don't think you can complain about the status quo when you've been part of the system for 19 years," Cates said.
Republicans also have an outside chance in hard-fought District 68, but the latest returns don't favor them. This Albuquerque district is the setting for the tightest House race of the year. Democratic Rep. Karen Bash did not seek reelection. In her stead, Democrats nominated Charlotte Little. She led Republican Robert Moss by 30 votes on Wednesday night, meaning a recount is likely. More than 11,200 ballots were cast in the race. A win by Little would mean not a single Republican newcomer broke through in any Albuquerque House race.
Republican Whip Rod Montoya of Farmington once said he believed "the misery index" — political jargon for higher prices and economic distress — would drag down Democratic House candidates.
For a third consecutive year, Republicans are sure to be outnumbered by a wide margin. The misery is all the GOP's.