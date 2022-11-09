Give state Republicans an A for optimism and an F for execution.

Not long ago, GOP leaders said they had so much momentum they could seize control of the New Mexico House of Representatives for only the second time since 1930.

"There's an opportunity for a Republican to become speaker [of the House]," said Minority Leader Jim Townsend of Artesia. He's a funny guy, that Townsend.

Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.

Popular in the Community