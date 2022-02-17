A sweeping voting rights bill designed to ensure safety, efficiency and protections at the polls died Thursday on the Senate floor as a Republican lawmaker filibustered for hours to prevent it from passing before the session's end at noon.
Sen. Bill Sharer, R-Farmington, known for incorporating offbeat topics into his filibustes, spoke about an array of issues — including baseball and New Mexico's Navajo Code Talkers — to run out the clock on Senate Bill 144.
The bill was a high priority for many Democratic lawmakers as well as Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver, who both announced their support for it shortly before the session began in mid-January.
Concerns about voter access and accurate election results have been raised nationwide, particularly in the wake of the 2019 general election, in which many supporters of former President Donald Trump insisted the election was stolen, not won, by Joe Biden.
Republicans in the state House and Senate objected to the way SB 144 was cobbled together at the last minute using components of three related election-protection bills.
Among other measures, SB 144 would have restored felons’ right to vote upon their release, allowed voters to receive an absentee ballot for every election without having to request one each time and allowed New Mexicans without a state-issued ID to register to vote online with a Social Security number.
The bill also would have allowed 17-year-olds to vote in local elections, but only if they turned 18 by the next general election.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
