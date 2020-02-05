Republicans in the New Mexico House of Representatives announced their own version of the budget bill Wednesday, accusing Democrats of moving forward with a plan they called too heavy on spending.
The GOP amendment to House Bill 2 proposes a 4.3 percent increase in spending for next fiscal year and a 30 percent level for reserves. Legislation passed by the House Appropriations and Finance Committee earlier this week calls, instead, for a 7.5 percent spending increase and 26 percent in reserves.
“We are very concerned about the runaway spending proposed in this budget,” said Rep. Jason Harper, the Rio Rancho Republican who announced amendment. “I think ‘concerned’ is too soft of a word. We are terrified.”
Since the beginning of the legislative session, Republican legislators have criticized Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Democratic lawmakers for spending proposals they argue are irresponsible and don’t account for a potential future decline in oil prices or slowdown in the economy.
"We have a spending problem here in Santa Fe,” House Minority Whip Rod Montoya of Farmington told reporters.
Republicans have little chance of winning approval for their amendment as their members are outnumbered by a count of 46-24 in the House.
The full House is expected to take up HB 2 on Wednesday afternoon.
The Republican plan proposes paying $200 to every New Mexican, which the GOP said would help “alleviate the over-taxation of wage-earning New Mexicans.” It would also introduce a new education program that Republican legislators say would target at-risk students.
In order to propose a lower overall spending level, Republicans are advocating for no increase at all to state agency budgets next year compared to the current fiscal year, Harper said.
Rep. Patricia Lundstrom , a Gallup Democrat and chairwoman of the House Appropriations and Finance Committee, said later Wednesday that Republican legislators were “uninformed.” New Mexico doesn’t have a structural budget problem, and the budget bill has an “incredible” level of reserves, she said.
“The spending is in correlation to the revenue,” Lundstrom said.
She also said the Republican lawmakers on her panel had voted for the “high-level” budget spreadsheets the committee debated before it passed the bill Monday.
“I think it’s a political move,” she said about the GOP plan.
