Former state Sen. R. Leo Dow died Wednesday at age 96.
A native of Chilili, a rural hamlet southeast of Albuquerque, Dow served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He became a businessman, owning a grocery store, two liquor stores and a restaurant and lounge at various points, according to his obituary.
A Republican, Dow represented an Albuquerque-area district in the New Mexico State Senate from 1967 to 1976. According to his obituary, he co-sponsored legislation including mining and railroad safety and worker's compensation measures, right-to-work legislation, raising the minimum wage, the first "white cane" law in the country to protect blind pedestrians, preserving the Cumbres and Toltec Scenic Railroad, establishing the New Mexico Film Commission and working to establish the state's Greenbelt Law, among other efforts.
Dow ran for lieutenant governor in 1978 alongside GOP gubernatorial nominee Joe Skeen; they lost narrowly to Democrat Bruce King. He was also close with former U.S. Sen. Pete Domenici.
In a statement of condolences, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham called Dow “an esteemed leader in his community and a dedicated public servant.
“During his time as a state senator he earned a reputation of working with colleagues across the aisle and in both chambers, and he was highly regarded and respected by his peers across the political spectrum," she said. "He was particularly close with U.S. Senator Pete Domenici, with whom he worked closely to ensure crucial funding and programs were supported in New Mexico."