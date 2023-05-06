Former state Sen. R. Leo Dow died Wednesday at age 96.

A native of Chilili, a rural hamlet southeast of Albuquerque, Dow served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He became a businessman, owning a grocery store, two liquor stores and a restaurant and lounge at various points, according to his obituary.

A Republican, Dow represented an Albuquerque-area district in the New Mexico State Senate from 1967 to 1976. According to his obituary, he co-sponsored legislation including mining and railroad safety and worker's compensation measures, right-to-work legislation, raising the minimum wage, the first "white cane" law in the country to protect blind pedestrians, preserving the Cumbres and Toltec Scenic Railroad, establishing the New Mexico Film Commission and working to establish the state's Greenbelt Law, among other efforts.

Recommended for you