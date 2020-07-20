Five candidates have expressed an interest in replacing former state Rep. Linda Trujillo, a Santa Fe Democrat who recently resigned because of financial challenges.
The five, who submitted their letters of interest to the Santa Fe County Commission by the Monday deadline, are Paul Campos, Timothy L. Garcia, Tara L. Lujan, Frances I. Salas and Greg Sonnenfeld.
The five-member County Commission, which will select a candidate to fill the House District 48 seat for the rest of the year, will hold a special meeting at 3 p.m. Thursday to conduct interviews of the candidates, county spokeswoman Carmelina Hart said.
Campos is an attorney and former county commissioner who unsuccessfully ran for the House District 48 seat in 2016, losing to Trujillo. Efforts to reach him for comment Monday were unsuccessful.
Garcia, an attorney, served on the state Court of Appeals from 2008-18. Before that, he was a District Court judge in Santa Fe.
Speaking by phone Monday, Garcia said his experience as a judge would be helpful in the Legislature because it was a "wonderful way to assess and work with people and deal with people on an everyday basis. And you have to be comfortable making tough decisions … and you make those decisions every day on the bench."
Lujan, who worked as a campaign manager and field coordinator for Democratic U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján, and as a legislative analyst, is director of human resources for the State Treasurer's Office.
A mother of two children, she said by phone Monday she is primed to step into Trujillo's shoes as a "strong advocate for working families." If she is appointed to the interim position, she said, she will "listen and learn. That's the biggest key to understanding what is going on right now."
According to her Facebook page, Salas runs Salas Farms, which makes health products.
Sonnenfeld's Facebook page says he is an "engineer, polymath, scholar and fierce political organizer and advocate."
Efforts to reach Salas and Sonnenfeld for comment were unsuccessful.
The County Commission's choice to replace Trujillo will serve through the end of the calendar year. That person may not be the one taking up Trujillo's seat in January, when the next legislative session begins.
Estelle Berger, chairwoman of the Democratic Party of Santa Fe County, said members of the county party's Central Committee will decide whose name will appear on the ballot in November.
The candidate could be someone who has not yet expressed interest in the job, she said. "That's entirely possible."
