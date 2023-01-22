The 112 members of the New Mexico Legislature have unveiled scores of bills and other pieces of legislation they hope will cross the finish line before the end of the 60-day session. As of Friday, 284 had found their way to the state’s legislative website, nmlegis.gov.

The session started Tuesday and ends March 18. As lawmakers head into the second week of the session, here’s a look at a few of the bills and other pieces of legislation likely to generate attention — and possibly some controversy — in the Roundhouse.

Official aroma

