The state Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of a fire that consumed and destroyed a house in the community of La Puebla on Saturday afternoon, a Santa Fe County spokeswoman said Monday.
The 3,000-square-foot home on Rio Vista Run was "a total loss," Santa Fe County spokeswoman Carmelina Hart said Monday.
Two people in the house were not hurt but were evaluated by emergency medical personnel on the scene, she said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.