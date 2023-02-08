State Sen. Mark Moores believed battle lines were drawn over the governor's nominees for the newly configured Public Regulation Commission.
"I was planning to vote against all three because the nominating process was tainted. They were all so incredibly qualified, I changed my mind," Moores said Wednesday.
After Moores, R-Albuquerque, reversed himself, the biggest potential roadblock to Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's selections vanished. Had Moores stuck to his opposition, he might have brought along most of the other 14 Republican senators and a fair number of the 27 Democrats.
Senators confirmed Gabriel Aguilera, a former employee of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, on a 33-0 vote. James Ellison, previously an analyst at Sandia National Laboratories, breezed through, 32-0. Aguilera's term is for four years, and Ellison's is for two years.
Only engineer and former utility company employee Patrick O'Connell faced opposition, but it was minimal. Senators confirmed him 31-3 for a six-year appointment.
"I wasn't comfortable with him," said Sen. Jeff Steinborn, D-Las Cruces, who voted against O'Connell. "His background was with the very utilities that have been an impediment" to reducing carbon dioxide emissions.
Sens. Bill Tallman and Antoinette Sedillo Lopez, both Democrats from Albuquerque, also voted against O'Connell.
Most Senate confirmation hearings in New Mexico are relaxed and superficial. This one felt different because of an air of tension. But it wasn't any more thorough than usual, as the Senate Rules Committee originally allotted only two hours to hearings for all three nominees.
Ellison was up first. He won over the committee members, including Moores, with simple, direct answers to each question.
Did Ellison have the requisite bachelor's degree to serve? Moores asked. Yes, and Ellison holds three master's degrees as well.
Moores shifted gears, turning attention away from the nominee to criticize against former House Speaker Brian Egolf, D-Santa Fe. Egolf last year appointed himself to the nominating committee that selected finalists for the PRC.
Egolf ended up chairing the committee, resigning only after it sent nine names to the governor for her consideration. One of Lujan Grisham's initial appointees, grocer Brian Moore, didn't have a college degree. The governor had to drop him, and she blamed Egolf's committee for the gaffe.
Moores said nothing about Lujan Grisham, but he complained at length about Egolf.
"I do think the process was tainted, not by you but by others," Moores said to Ellison. "I think the former speaker of the House really tainted the process because we were supposed to do this nonpartisan."
Egolf later offered a one-sentence response: "I wish Senator Moores all the best for a successful legislative session."
Aguilera next faced the Rules Committee. Moores remembered how one of Lujan Grisham's former Cabinet secretaries of public education lived in Philadelphia for months while overseeing New Mexico schools. Would Aguilera, whose previous job was in Washington, move to New Mexico?
Yes, Aguilera said. He has made an offer on a house in the Santa Fe area.
Moores was impressed with all of Aguilera's answers. "You and the previous nominee got me from 'no' to 'yes,' ” Moores said.
That left O'Connell. He went before the Rules Committee with only seven minutes remaining in what had been announced as a two-hour hearing. Committee members extended the session to hear from the most publicized of the three nominees.
While part of an advocacy organization two years ago, O'Connell went on record supporting Connecticut-based energy giant Avangrid's proposed acquisition of Public Service Company of New Mexico. The old five-member elected PRC rejected the acquisition.
O'Connell said he would excuse himself from votes if the proposal is renewed. Several senators said they were satisfied with O'Connell's plan, even though abstentions would leave the new PRC with the potential for tie votes.
The Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce and most other groups following the hearing endorsed O'Connell. Only the Santa Fe-based nonprofit Retake Our Democracy opposed him publicly.
"I believe he violates the conflict of interest [laws]," said Paul Gibson, co-founder of Retake Our Democracy. Gibson said O'Connell's 12 years as an executive of Public Service Company of New Mexico and another eight years at New Mexico Gas Co. render him ineligible for service as a utility regulator.
By then, Moores' fiery tone in criticisms of Egolf had evaporated. An icy calm followed. O'Connell was on his way to an easy confirmation on the Senate floor.
"I really think that there's no conflict of interest. We thoroughly questioned him about that this morning in our hearing," said Sen. Gerald Ortiz y Pino, D-Albuquerque.
O'Connell's hearing was anything but thorough. It lasted all of 29 minutes, and only Moores asked hard questions.
Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth, D-Santa Fe, spoke against O'Connell's critics. "It felt like it was almost getting personal at times, and I just don't appreciate that. This is someone who has stepped up to serve," Wirth said.
Plenty of applicants were ready to step up. Nonetheless, Sen. Stuart Ingle, R-Portales, called working as a regulatory commissioner a "thankless" task. That might be an exaggeration.
Each of the three commissioners is penciled in by legislators to make $190,000 a year. That is more than double the $90,000 salary elected commissioners received.
Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news.