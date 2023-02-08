State Sen. Mark Moores believed battle lines were drawn over the governor's nominees for the newly configured Public Regulation Commission.

"I was planning to vote against all three because the nominating process was tainted. They were all so incredibly qualified, I changed my mind," Moores said Wednesday.

After Moores, R-Albuquerque, reversed himself, the biggest potential roadblock to Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's selections vanished. Had Moores stuck to his opposition, he might have brought along most of the other 14 Republican senators and a fair number of the 27 Democrats.

Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.

Popular in the Community