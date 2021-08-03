Rep. Susan Herrera cannot be banned from any more meetings on the conduct of Rachel Gudgel, a controversial state administrator.
House Speaker Brian Egolf on Tuesday appointed Herrera as a voting member of the Legislative Education Study Committee, for which Gudgel is staff director. Herrera replaces Rep. Sheryl Williams Stapleton, who abruptly resigned from the Legislature last week after the state attorney general's staff identified her as a suspect in a massive public corruption investigation.
Herrera, D-Embudo, was an advisory member of the supervising committee that reviewed Gudgel's management record and Gudgel's slurs against Native Americans. But the committee chairman, Democratic Sen. Bill Soules of Las Cruces, prohibited Herrera and the 21 other legislators with advisory status from hearing results of the taxpayer-funded investigation of Gudgel.
Soules wouldn't discuss why he decided many legislators were unwelcome. He would only say he has discretion to limit the meeting to voting members, a stand that deviated from longstanding practice.
Gudgel recently apologized for making "insulting and harmful" comments about Native Americans. She continues in her $131,000-a-year state job after the legislative committee deadlocked 5-5 on whether to fire her.
Herrera said there is widespread sentiment in the House Democratic Caucus to remove Gudgel.
"Every Democrat I know is real disappointed. We've been waiting for her to resign or for something to change," Herrera said.
Williams Stapleton was one of five Democrats who voted to fire Gudgel. The committee's three Republicans joined with Soules and another Democratic senator, Mimi Stewart of Albuquerque, in voting to retain the director.
Egolf, D-Santa Fe, said he would not have filled the committee opening with any Democratic representative who wanted to keep Gudgel, if any exist.
Egolf said he also selected Herrera because of her experience in education programs. Herrera worked closely with public schools during her 17 years as CEO of the Los Alamos National Laboratory Foundation. The foundation made grants to various school districts in an attempt to equalize funding.
Another consideration for Egolf was improving geographic balance on the committee. Until Williams Stapleton resigned, the committee's four Democratic House members with voting power were all from Albuquerque or nearby Sandia Pueblo.
"We needed more of a geographic mix. Susan is a terrific choice," said Rep. Christine Trujillo, D-Albuquerque, also a member of the committee that supervises Gudgel.
Herrera said Gudgel remains under scrutiny.
"I think the Senate is going to have to accept that we need a change," Herrera said.
Williams Stapleton's resignation from the Legislature also created a vacancy for House majority leader, the position she held for the last four of her 27 years in office.
Reps. Liz Thomson and Javier Martinez, both of Albuquerque, are running for job, second in power only to the speaker.
More candidates could emerge, but the acting majority leader, Rep. Doreen Gallegos of Las Cruces, will not be one of them, Egolf said Tuesday. Gallegos faced resistance. She is married to Scott Scanland, one of the state's prominent lobbyists.
Rep. Daymon Ely of Corrales, also is out of contention, Egolf said. Some had suggested Ely as a short-term replacement for Williams Stapleton. Ely is not running for reelection to the House next year.
As for those in the race, Thomson and Martinez are each in their fourth term.
Martinez ran for majority leader in 2017, losing to Williams Stapleton, who had 20 years' seniority on him.
Martinez chairs the Taxation and Revenue Committee, but is best-known for trying to expand early childhood education. He was a leader since his freshman session in 2015 in advocating to broaden the program with a small portion of the state's $22 billion Land Grant Permanent Fund. The proposed constitutional amendment goes to voters for a final decision.
Thomson waited almost four days before declaring her candidacy for majority leader.
"Sheryl's resignation was a shock. I'm a healer, and I think I can help," said Thomson, trained as a physical therapist.
She grew up on Indian reservations in South Dakota and New Mexico. Her father was an educator with the Bureau of Indian Affairs, and Thomson is an outspoken advisory member of the Legislative Education Study Committee.
She was one of three women House members to publicly tell Soules they wanted to be part of the executive session on Gudgel.
They lost that round. Their fight goes on. All that's changed is Gudgel has outlasted one of her harshest critics — Williams Stapleton.
Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news.
