Racetrack and casino operators in New Mexico are proposing a major overhaul of their operations that would greatly expand the gambling activities they’re able to offer.
Yet a number of key elected officials who would likely determine the fate of the proposal during the next legislative session either have expressed reservations about it or aren’t willing to say yet whether they support it.
Draft legislation released by a Sunland Park Racetrack and Casino lobbyist would allow the state’s five racetrack casinos to conduct online gaming and would remove limits on their hours of operation and the number of gaming machines they operate.
The initiative also would allow the casinos to serve alcohol on their floors and it would permit them to offer complimentary hotel rooms, meals and golf.
Supporters say the changes would trigger economic development that could help racetracks and the broader state economy rebound from the downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
“Post-COVID, we’re going to have to rebuild this economy, and that’s one reason we’re calling this bill the Gaming Industry Recovery Act,” said Scott Scanland, lobbyist for Sunland Park Racetrack and Casino.
In ending the current restrictions on gambling at racetracks, the proposal would remove exclusivity the tribal casinos have around a number of gambling operations, Scanland said. But the bill would benefit tribal casinos by removing a revenue-sharing agreement under which they pay millions of dollars per year to the state.
Tribes and pueblos would be able to keep that money — which was around $70 million last year — and the racetracks would make up for that lost state revenue, Scanland said.
“It’s a possible $80 million gift that will go forward forever,” he said.
Scanland said casino officials met with Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham about the proposal several months ago. The governor didn’t give an indication of whether she would support the initiative and advised them to speak with legislative leadership and tribal leaders, he said.
Tribes and pueblos said they needed to speak with their respective leadership, while legislators suggested the proposal could be a heavy lift, Scanland said.
“Just about everybody has expressed it’s going to be a big mountain, but they've also said to keep talking to folks,” he said.
The draft bill does not yet have legislative sponsors, Scanland said.
Lujan Grisham’s office did not take a position when asked about the proposal Friday.
“The Governor's Office will, as always, thoroughly review legislation as it makes its way through the legislative process,” said spokeswoman Nora Meyers Sackett. “The governor has a very deep respect for the tribal gaming compacts and their importance to the sovereign nations within our state.”
In response to a follow-up question about whether Lujan Grisham would support ending the revenue-sharing agreement with tribal casinos, Sackett repeated the same answer.
As far as the Legislature, Democratic House leadership said they had no comment on the proposal Friday.
Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth said he doesn’t know yet what his position will be but that he has some reservations.
“At this point, it’s kind of wait and see for me,” said Wirth, D-Santa Fe. “I’ve generally been opposed to expanded gaming.”
He added that for the proposal to be viable, it would need to not only make up for the revenue that the state would stop receiving from tribes but would need to have a net positive fiscal impact.
“It would mean losing the current revenue source of the revenue sharing and that would have to be not only offset but be made up and then more,” Wirth said.
A study promoted by the racinos and released by Union Gaming Analytics last year showed that expanded slot gaming, table gaming and sports betting could yield an additional $62 million in tax revenue.
That number could rise to around $75 million when including internet gaming revenue, said Ethan Linder, director of marketing for the Sunland Park racetrack.
Sen. Joe Cervantes and Rep. Raymundo Lara, whose districts include Sunland Park, did not return calls Friday.
However, Rep. Moe Maestas, chairman of the House Commerce and Economic Development Committee, suggested he favors increased gaming.
"The Covid-19 crisis has allowed us to re-imagine a great many things," Maestas, D-Albuquerque, said in a text message. "Gaming, sports betting, horse racing including off track betting need to be expanded in the new economy.”
Two influential senators — John Arthur Smith and Mary Kay Papen — said they would likely support the proposal, but they’re both leaving the Legislature at the end of this year and won't be part of any potential votes on the proposal in 2021.
“I am very supportive of the racetracks being able to have as much gaming as our Native Americans,” said Papen, who is president pro tem.
Smith said he has long supported ending the revenue-sharing agreement with tribal casinos. Yet he cautioned that passing gaming legislation can be a tall order.
“I’ve never been around a slipperier issue than Class III gaming issues,” said Smith, who chaired a committee on gaming years ago. “Your colleagues will tell you what they’re going to do, and then their vote is completely different than what they committed to verbally.”
