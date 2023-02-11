A bill to expand the state Human Rights Act to cover local governments, school districts and public contractors cleared its first legislative hurdle Saturday afternoon.

The House Government, Elections and Indian Affairs voted 5-3, with the Democrats in favor and the Republicans opposed, to advance House Bill 207.

HB 207 "ensures that we are closing the gap for other public entities to not be able to discriminate on the basis of race, ethnicity, age, gender [and] gender identity," said Rep. Kristina Ortez, D-Taos. "Those public institutions include school districts and political subdivisions."

