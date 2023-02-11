A bill to expand the state Human Rights Act to cover local governments, school districts and public contractors cleared its first legislative hurdle Saturday afternoon.
The House Government, Elections and Indian Affairs voted 5-3, with the Democrats in favor and the Republicans opposed, to advance House Bill 207.
HB 207 "ensures that we are closing the gap for other public entities to not be able to discriminate on the basis of race, ethnicity, age, gender [and] gender identity," said Rep. Kristina Ortez, D-Taos. "Those public institutions include school districts and political subdivisions."
Ortez is one of five Democrats sponsoring the bill; its Senate sponsors include Majority Leader Peter Wirth, D-Santa Fe.
Ortez told the committee state courts have decided the law as currently written does not apply to cities, counties or other local governments. As well as changing this, the bill would update the definitions of sexual orientation and gender identity to "stand the test of time," she added. It would also add "gender" as a protected category and get rid of the word "handicap," replacing it with "disability."
The new wording would define "sex" based on biological and physical characteristics; "sexual orientation" as which gender someone is attracted to; "gender identity" as someone's self-perception of masculinity or femininity; and "gender" as "an individual or societal expectation or perception" of someone as male or female and bans discrimination on the basis of all four.
The current law contains shorter definitions and does not define the words "sex" and "gender."
Representatives of several progressive groups testified in favor of the update, saying it would ensure no government entity is allowed to discriminate against LGBTQ people.
"The Human Rights Act is a crucial piece of legislation that all our relatives in New Mexico deserve the protection of," said Austin Weahkee, with the American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico.
Rep. Martin Zamora, R-Clovis, expressed concern anti-discrimination laws can make it harder to fire a poor employee or open up employers to false claims.
"I see when we do things like this, we give somebody a way to backlash at these employers," Zamora said. "Now, I understand what you're getting at, but I also see a problem on the other side of it."
The bill also was referred to the House Judiciary Committee, where it awaits a hearing.
The bill does not come with an appropriation. According to a fiscal impact report, the state Workforce Solutions Department "expects a considerable increase in complaints filed under the new provisions in the Human Rights Act, estimating a cost of three [full-time employees] and $300,000 annually, though this may be an over estimate."
The report also notes Senate Bill 226, an unrelated bill that would create a chief diversity officer within the state Personnel Office, contains a different definition of gender identity that should be reconciled with HB 207.