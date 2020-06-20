A scaled-back election overhaul lacking a key provision that would have allowed clerks to mail every registered voter a ballot for the November general election is on its way to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's desk following a dramatic revote after first failing to pass the House.
After three hours of debate, the House rejected Senate Bill 4 in a 38-32 vote that included many Democrats opposing the measure despite it being a priority of Lujan Grisham and other Democrats. But a subsequent vote to "reconsider" the legislation passed, and after hours of secretive caucus meetings, a second vote on the legislation cleared the House floor 44-26 without any amendments, rescuing the bill from the legislative graveyard.
It's not immediately clear how House Speaker Brian Egolf and other Democratic leaders convinced fellow Democrats to fall in line in support of legislation they opposed just hours earlier.
The temporary election changes would allow clerks to automatically send absentee ballot applications to all registered voters ahead of the presidential election.
But it would not allow them to send the ballots themselves without an application first being approved after Republicans and two Democrats on a key Senate panel stripped the provision from the legislation.
Supporters still say the changes, which would cost about $3 million, would bring clarity to the next election and potentially streamline the process.
They argued that the changes were necessary to prepare for the November election, when COVID-19 may well still be a threat.
County clerks from across the state previously asked the New Mexico Supreme Court before the primary election in June to allow them to automatically send ballots to registered primary voters. The court denied their petition.
Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver and other Democrats' attempts to push lawmakers to approve automatic mail ballots failed after that on Friday.
