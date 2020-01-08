Just a day after a more conservative spending proposal from a powerful legislative budget committee, state House Speaker Brian Egolf proposed a hefty pay raise of 10 percent for schoolteachers and staff Wednesday at the Economic Forum of Albuquerque, according to his spokesman.
The 10 percent target is more than twice the proposed teacher salary raise of 4 percent from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. The Legislative Finance Committee, which plays a central role in shaping the state budget, proposed even less: 3 percent.
A spokesman for Egolf, Daniel Marzec, said the Santa Fe lawmaker is seeking the substantial pay boost as “a starting point for further conversations with the governor.”
Marzec declined to comment on the considerably more generous proposal and offered no comment on how Egolf arrived at 10 percent specifically. A spokeswoman for the governor, Nora Meyers Sackett, declined to comment on the proposal and said Egolf has not discussed it with Lujan Grisham.
But Legislative Finance Committee Chairman Sen. John Arthur Smith, D-Deming, said the House speaker is undercutting the work of the House Appropriations and Finance Committee, where budget matters are usually hammered out in the lower chamber before moving forward.
The fiscally conservative Democrat called the proposal “political posturing” and suggested that if the speaker were really serious about a 10 percent teacher pay raise, he might also consider axing state-funded financial incentives for film crews in New Mexico. Egolf has been a vocal advocate for the state’s film tax credit program.
Smith said such a substantial raise is “very unlikely.”
He continued, “Obviously, it’s a campaign year and maybe he’s starting with the teachers. I guess hope springs eternal, and we’ll leave it at that.”
Egolf told people attending the nonpartisan Economic Forum of Albuquerque on Wednesday that he also is interested in cutting the state’s gross receipts tax and in changing a school funding formula to allow schools to keep state funding that would normally be deducted in certain cases where schools receive federal dollars.
Last year, teachers and school administrators received a 6 percent raise as lawmakers boosted the starting salary for teachers to $41,000. The pay increases came after a 2018 court ruling on whether students in New Mexico were receiving a constitutionally adequate education.
Egolf’s proposal would be substantially more expensive than the 3 percent raise proposed by the Legislative Finance Committee. A 3 percent raise would cost the state about $95.5 million in fiscal year 2021, according to an LFC document.
Lawmakers may discuss the matter further as they are working toward a budget deal in January and February during the 30-day legislative session.
Fueled by oil and gas revenue from a production boom in the Permian Basin, the Legislative Finance Committee proposed a 6.5 percent total spending increase in its budget recommendations released Tuesday. The $7.54 billion proposal is more fiscally conservative than the governor’s $7.68 billion spending plan, which would be an 8.4 percent increase from last year’s budget.
The two plans will serve as reference points during budget talks starting after Jan. 21. The LFC’s plan included about $53.4 million less — or 21.7 percent — for the new Early Childhood Education and Care Department than the governor’s spending proposal.
