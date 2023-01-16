Lawmakers from two of the most influential legislative committees held their last meetings Monday before the start of 2023 legislative session, laying out a list of high priorities — including an education measure that has emerged as the latest battleground in what has been called the Capitol’s urban-rural divide.

“Rural New Mexico does not want it,” Rep. Gail Armstrong, R-Magdalena, said of a bill that would increase instructional hours in public schools.

Armstrong was the lone member of the Legislative Finance Committee to vote against endorsement of the legislation.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

