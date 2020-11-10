A top member of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's Cabinet on Tuesday defended tax credits as crucial incentives when it comes to attracting businesses to New Mexico.
A state lawmaker on a key budget committee recently said the Legislature should consider cutting tax breaks to help shore up a revenue shortfall brought on by the pandemic. But Economic Development Secretary Alicia J. Keyes said during a daylong legislative hearing that tax incentives help sway businesses to set up shop or expand in the Land of Enchantment.
Keyes told the Economic and Rural Development Committee the issue is even more critical during an economic crisis.
The state's heavy reliance on the oil and gas industry "makes New Mexico incredibly vulnerable," she said.
"Now is not the time to cut back on economic development," Keyes said, adding two incentives in particular — the Job Training Incentive Program and the Local Economic Development Act — "are more critical now than ever."
Keyes offered a detailed presentation on a number of businesses she said could be key to reducing New Mexico's reliance on oil and gas. She also outlined the tax incentives that might have been part of the companies' decision to expand in the state.
For example, a Colorado-based beef processing plant called High Plains Processing is expanding into New Mexico with 20 new jobs and an annual payroll of $655,200. The state offered the company about $387,298 in combined tax incentives to help make that happen.
Another company, HAPSMobile & AeroVironment, signed a lease at Spaceport America to test a system that would provide global internet via a high-altitude, solar-powered system. The project is expected to create 30 new jobs, and the state invested about $500,000 through LEDA, doled out by the state Economic Development Department.
The question of whether to continue offering tax credits and exemptions — which total about $1 billion a year — will be the subject of intense scrutiny by House Appropriations and Finance Committee Chairwoman Patty Lundstrom, a Gallup Democrat.
In October, Lundstrom questioned whether it still makes sense for a state grappling with a projected $991 million shortfall to continue offering business incentives at the current level.
"If we needed money, say, to help plug holes in education, we’re not going to have it because we’re paying out all these tax expenditures," Lundstrom said in October. "And I don’t think we’re taking a hard enough look at it when these things are going through."
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.