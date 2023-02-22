Picking the best of the best Indian Market artworks is no easy job

From left, Al Qoyawayma, Eric Blinman, and Clarence Cruz participate in judging the 2010 Indian Market at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center. Blinman, the longtime director of the New Mexico Office of Archaeological Studies, was fired last week.

 New Mexican file photo

One of the state's most renowned archaeologists was working under the floorboards when he got the call early last week.

Within the hour, he found out he was fired. 

"I was terminated," said Eric Blinman, the longtime director of the New Mexico Office of Archaeological Studies. "No cause was given. No cause was required, since I am a governor's appointee."

