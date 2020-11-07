State Rep. Brian Egolf, D-Santa Fe, is poised to serve another two years as speaker of the House after fellow Democrats endorsed him for the key legislative leadership position Saturday.
Egolf was first elected speaker in 2017.
“I could never say enough about the incredible leaders who serve in the House Democratic caucus,” Egolf said in a statement. “To be selected as their nominee for Speaker for the next two years continues to be the honor of a lifetime.
“Our state is facing incredible hardships and there’s much hard work ahead of us to ensure a secure future for New Mexicans. The health of our people and our economy are paramount and House Democrats are ready to fight harder than ever to deliver a recovery that provides for New Mexicans.”
Egolf's nomination must be approved by the full House when the Legislature convenes in January.
The caucus also voted to reelect Rep. Sheryl Williams Stapleton, D-Albuquerque, as House majority leader; Rep. Doreen Gallegos, D-Las Cruces, as House majority whip; and Rep. D. Wonda Johnson, D-Crownpoint, as House Democratic caucus leader.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.