Democratic members of both legislative chambers will hold caucus meetings Tuesday night to discuss whether to convene a special extraordinary session to override Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's veto of a $50 million outlay bill.
At stake is Legislature-approved funding for an array of initiatives across the state in a year when New Mexico expects record-high revenues.
Though Democratic members of both the House of Representatives and Senate met Friday evening to discuss the matter, no action was taken. But the possibility of an extraordinary session is still very much alive, said Sen. George Muñoz, D-Gallup, who supports an override of the veto.
Based on Friday's Senate caucus meeting, Muñoz said he thinks Democrats are "pretty mixed. There's probably 10 or 12 [Democrats] going for an extraordinary session." The Senate has 26 Democrats.
But if enough Senate Republicans join the call — and several have said they will — he believes that chamber could have enough votes to convene the session.
Convening an extraordinary session, intended to address an emergency, requires support from three-fifths of the lawmakers in each chamber of the Legislature — 42 members of the House and 25 in the Senate.
Senate Minority Leader Greg Baca, R-Belen, was the first lawmaker to call for an extraordinary session following Lujan Grisham's veto of the so-called junior bill Wednesday.
In an executive message to lawmakers, Lujan Grisham said the bill circumvents the usual budget and capital outlay vetting process and she was “unconvinced” the distribution of more than $50 million for various projects “upholds principles of fiscal responsibility” or represented a wise investment as a whole.
In some cases, Lujan Grisham wrote, projects were not fully funded.
Baca did not return a call seeking comment Monday. But Sen. Craig Brandt, R-Rio Rancho, said he is "absolutely" in favor of the Legislature convening an extraordinary session because the legislative body — not the governor — sets the agenda.
"That’s where there’s safety for us as legislators," Brand said. "If we call ourselves into session, the governor can’t add anything [other issues] to it."
The governor has the right to convene a special session on issues she favors, as she did last year when it came to legalizing recreational cannabis. Lawmakers from both major parties said Monday they had heard there could be a governor-driven special session on gas-price relief measures.
Nora Meyers Sackett, the governor's spokeswoman, wrote in an email Monday she did not want to "speculate on a special session that doesn't yet exist." But she added Lujan Grisham is "evaluating options to provide additional relief to New Mexicans" dealing with rising gas prices.
If the governor convened a special session, it would not overlap with any legislative-driven extraordinary session, said Raúl E. Burciaga, director of the Legislative Council Service. But the two could run back to back, he added.
If the governor called for a special session to deal with gas prices, the Legislature could immediately go into an extraordinary session after the special session concludes to deal with the override issue, Burciaga said.
Sen. Jerry Ortiz y Pino, D-Albuquerque, said the Legislature has to do something to "undo the veto."
That could and should be done quickly, he said.
If an extraordinary session is called just to tackle the override vote, he said the Legislature could quickly convene, take roll call and immediately call for a vote on the override, an action that could be completed in the course of a morning.
Sen. Steve Neville, R-Aztec, said he is open to supporting an extraordinary session just to deal with the override. But he said he will not back an extraordinary session if lawmakers pile other agenda items on it.
He said he has concerns Democratic lawmakers might use such a session to take another pass at getting a broad voting rights bill enacted. A Republican filibuster killed that bill's chances in the final hours of this year's regular session.
It's equally unclear what chances the push for an extraordinary session might have in the House. Camille Ward, spokeswoman for House Democrats, said Monday "conversations" are continuing.
Rep. Patty Lundstrom, D-Gallup, said Monday she still doesn't have a sense of how Democrats in the House feel about the possibility.
She said she remains "very concerned about the veto of the junior bill after the extensive amount of vetting and work that went into it. I would be very happy with a special session to address this."
House Minority Leader Jim Townsend, R-Artesia, said he would support an extraordinary session to vote on the override and perhaps a special session on addressing gas prices.
But "if this is a bait-and-hook to get us in for something else, absolutely not," he said. Republican House members do not plan to meet this week on the issue, though some discussed the possibility during a caucus meeting last week, he added.
It's unclear if the caucus meetings will be conducted in person or virtually. Chris Nordstrum a spokesman for Senate Democrats, said details of caucus meetings are kept private.
But if enough members of both the House and Senate do sign on for an extraordinary session, it likely would happen quickly. The governor is mandated to convene the Legislature in an extraordinary session once lawmakers approve it within five days, excluding Sundays.
If the governor fails to do so, the Legislature may convene itself.
An extraordinary session cannot exceed 30 days.
Sen. Bill Soules, D-Las Cruces, said Monday he does not support any effort to reverse the governor's veto action.
"The governor has the prerogative to veto things, and she signaled [to the Legislature] she would do so," Soules said. "I don’t think it should have come as that much of a surprise."
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.