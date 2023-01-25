012523_JG_MLGSaftey1.jpg

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham smiles at a public safety conference Wednesday at the state Capitol. Democrats submitted a bill Wednesday that would provide rebates of $750 to individual taxpayers and $1,500 to couples filing jointly, something the governor proposed late last year. She said the rebates are meant as a stimulus to help New Mexicans as they continue to recover from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and rising costs.

New Mexico taxpayers who received rebates in 2022 are likely to see another round of payments.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said late last year she wanted to use part of the projected $3 billion in new state revenues to provide $750 to individual taxpayers and $1,500 for couples who file jointly.

She announced Wednesday the introduction of Senate Bill 10, sponsored by four Democratic lawmakers, which would fulfill her wish. 

