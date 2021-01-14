Leading Democrats in the state House of Representatives on Thursday laid out their agenda for the 60-day legislative session. And not surprisingly, it aligns with Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s legislative goals, which she presented Wednesday.
Providing financial, health and education pandemic relief.
Repealing a 51-year-old law making it a fourth-degree felony to perform an abortion in New Mexico. Legalizing the use of recreational cannabis to bring in new tax revenue.
This year’s session, slated to begin Tuesday, has “one overarching goal in mind: recovery, recovery, recovery,” said House Speaker Brian Egolf, D-Santa Fe, during a virtual news conference.
He and House Majority Floor Leader Sheryl Williams Stapleton, D-Albuquerque, said three of the biggest issues will be providing financial relief for small businesses; funding extended learning opportunities and protective measures and equipment for teachers and students; and administering more COVID-19 tests and vaccinations.
“We need to get well past the rate of vaccinations we are now,” Egolf said.
He also said he felt confident that at least two of the governor’s initiatives — a move to pull money from the state’s Land Grant Permanent Fund to support early childhood education initiatives and the repeal of the abortion law — would pass both legislative chambers during the session.
Democrats in the House hold a 45-25 majority. In the Senate, that ratio is 27-15. As a result, it’s likely many of the governor’s initiatives will find support in both chambers.
Stapleton, who recently introduced a bill that would create a Black Education Act, also said Democrats will push for a curriculum that focuses on civil rights.
Other Democrat-led initiatives for the session include funding to build up broadband capability around the state and expanding Medicaid access to low-income or impoverished New Mexicans.
Asked whether bills that do not fit into the COVID-relief category would receive less attention or prioritization, Egolf said: “There’s a prioritization in legislation that happens naturally.
“Having a D [for Democrat] next to my name on the front page of a bill never guarantees passage and having an R [Republican] next to their name [on a bill] doesn’t guarantee defeat.
“The committees will still take a hard look at everything that will come through.”
House Minority Leader James Townsend, R-Artesia, issued a news release Thursday saying House Republicans plan to push legislation to help small businesses and public education and “return life back to normal as soon as possible” by restoring the state’s economy.
“New Mexico House Republicans want to reassure voters that not only will we oppose the out-of-touch agenda being pushed by progressive Democrats, but we will support and defend those traditional principles that most New Mexicans know are needed to protect our way of life, ” he said.
