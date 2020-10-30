The New Mexico Republican Party criticized a state senator Friday over an encounter he had with police early this week after receiving threatening telephone messages from an anonymous caller.
Sen. Jacob Candelaria, an Albuquerque Democrat, then demanded an apology from Republicans for releasing a video he said put his family at risk.
The GOP released a three-minute video of an interaction between New Mexico State Police and Candelaria that took place shortly before the senator fled his home in response to the threats.
The video shows Candelaria raising his voice at the officers, telling them not to “talk down” to him, and then asking them to leave his home.
The Republican Party said Candelaria “berated” the officers and took issue with his telling them that he was a state senator.
“This is the kind of hypocritical behavior that makes voters lose faith in their elected leaders, who are supposed to serve them — not serve themselves,” party Chairman Steve Pearce said in a statement.
Candelaria wrote a letter to the secretary of the Department of Public Safety and state police chief on Friday in which he apologized for his behavior with the officers.
“Let me be clear, I was wrong to redirect the terror and frustration we were experiencing on those individual officers,” the senator wrote. “I apologize fully and unequivocally to each of the officers who were carrying out their duties professionally and who put their safety on the line everyday.”
In an interview, Candelaria also lambasted Pearce for releasing police footage of the interaction, which includes the senator mentioning the town where he and his husband were heading after they left their home. He said that put his safety in jeopardy.
“Mr. Pearce, you put my family again in jeopardy to make your little cheap political ploy,” he said.
“Congratulations, you’ve got a few minutes of airtime,” he added. “Now, I want an apology to my family for putting your political party’s interests ahead of our safety.”
Candelaria said Sunday he had received a series of profane telephone messages accusing him of not knowing what it means to be an American and saying that “we’re going to get you out one way or another.”
The senator, who is openly gay, said the messages also threatened violence because of his sexual orientation.
The messages came after Candelaria criticized a rally outside the state Capitol against novel coronavirus restrictions. He said on television the gathering of several hundred people was irresponsible.
When the officers arrived some 13 hours after Candelaria first contacted police, the senator criticized them for taking that much time to respond, according to the video.
An officer responded, “All we’re asking, sir, is don’t scream at us.”
“You may not respect me but I am a member of the Senate,” Candelaria told them. “I took an oath to this state and I don’t deserve to live with my life threatened.”
The senator called the GOP’s decision to release the video four days before an election a “clumsy political hit.”
“He’s not a man I respect,” Candelaria said about Pearce. “He’s not a man that I think has any business leading in New Mexico.”
Candelaria is up for reelection to his Senate District 26 seat and will compete against Republican Manuel Lardizabal on Nov. 3.
