Democratic Reps. Moe Maestas and Javier Martínez say they'll be pushing again during the 2021 legislative session to open the medical marijuana market for more widespread adult use in New Mexico.
Although the issue was one of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's priorities last year, legislation to legalize cannabis for recreational use failed to gain enough support to clear the Legislature earlier this year.
A new proposal may gain more traction in 2021 because of the economic hardship brought on by the novel coronavirus pandemic, supporters say.
Duke Rodriguez, CEO and president of Ultra Health, the largest medical marijuana company in New Mexico, argued to lawmakers on an interim panel Tuesday that legalizing recreational marijuana could create 15,000 new jobs and provide a hefty tax boon for the state during a period of reduced revenue.
Some lawmakers, including state Sen. Bill Tallman, D-Albuquerque, said they remain skeptical that the economic benefit would be as robust as its advocates promise, while others are still leery of cannabis from a public health standpoint.
