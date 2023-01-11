101122 jw harassment policy3.jpg

An Albuquerque lawmaker who has tried in the past to pass legislation to limit a gun's magazine capacity is sponsoring a similar bill in this year's legislative session.

Rep. Patricia Roybal Caballero, D-Albuquerque, on Monday introduced House Bill 50, which would make it a fourth-degree felony to possess or transfer a magazine capable of holding 10 or more rounds. 

House Bill 50 includes an appropriation of $1.5 million for fiscal year 2024 to support provisions of the act, including the funding of additional local and statewide law enforcement, courts and incarceration. 

