Progressives still wield power and influence in New Mexico's Legislature, but the 2022 general election could be more difficult for the left-leaning wing of the Democratic Party.
In a midterm federal election, incumbents in state and local elections often face difficulties. With that history as backdrop, Republicans, as well as more conservative and centrist Democrats, could pick up some House seats in November, said Albuquerque pollster Brian Sanderoff.
That may not mean progressives' peak days are behind them, but the movement will be challenged if voters are unhappy with policies that don't match their own political values or mores, he added.
"The mood has been more conservative," Sanderoff said Friday. "And in small towns that are rural — Corrales, Rio Rancho — there’s potential for more moderate Democrats to consider running more than they normally would have."
The end of the 30-day legislative session Thursday brought unexpected openings in key legislative seats, with both House Speaker Brian Egolf, D-Santa Fe, and Sen. Jacob Candelaria, an Albuquerque independent, announcing they were leaving their positions. Add that to planned primary challenges to at least two Northern New Mexico progressives, and change is at least a possibility.
Sanderoff said he believes state Republicans also recognize there is an opportunity to pick up some seats "given it’s a midterm presidential cycle where the president has low approval ratings, and history tells us the party not in the White House can make gains, not just in Congress, but in state legislatures."
He said New Mexico Republicans would be "foolhardy" to not recruit and run candidates in districts that might be up for grabs.
Rep. Jim Townsend, R-Artesia, and the minority leader in the state House of Representatives, said he knows of several Republican and conservative Democrats who plan to jump into the fray, though he declined to provide names.
"We have some really good candidates who have come up, and I know of some really good Democrats who plan to run against progressive agendas they don’t believe in," Townsend said.
Perhaps, but that doesn't mean they will succeed, said Cheryl Harris, a representative of the Adelante Progressive Caucus of the state Democratic Party. She said the line between defining progressive and conservative among Democrats is growing increasingly gray.
She said voters continue to embrace progressive values — affordable housing, early childhood education programs, free health care.
They just don't like the term progressive, she said.
"They say, 'Oh, I'm not a progressive. That's socialist, that's communist,' " Harris said.
Still, she said, the Adelante Caucus, which works to recruit and elect candidates, will "fight back" if it sees more conservative Democrats trying to take seats from incumbent progressives.
Sanderoff said progressive-leaning entities successfully helped oust conservative Senate Democrats throughout the state in 2020. But he also noted it's possible a centrist Democrat might run for the Santa Fe-area seat held by Egolf, a key architect of the progressive movement in the House.
Reena Szczepanski, Egolf's longtime chief of staff, announced Friday afternoon she is running for the seat. She said Friday she worries people focus too much on the difference between and within political parties through terms such as conservative, liberal, progressive and moderate.
She said members in the 70-seat House "have more in common than what divides us. There's a lot more we share in terms of how we are trying to help people."
For his part, Egolf said Friday he does not see evidence "the Democratic electorate is becoming more conservative."
Egolf defined progressives as people who fight to make sure everyone "gets a square deal — making sure no one is using government to get unfair advantage, making sure everybody has a shot at a good education, good jobs and a high quality affordable health care. That’s what progressive means to me."
But in some areas, a centrist can win this year, said former state Rep. Joseph Sanchez, a self-described moderate running against incumbent Rep. Roger Montoya, D-Velarde in the District 40 Democratic primary. Sanchez held the seat for two years before stepping down to unsuccessfully run for Congress in 2020.
"Anything leaning to the left or right is bad," Sanchez said Friday. "I think you see a lot of people switching to independents from both sides. They are tired of the two extremes."
Still, Sanchez said he hopes more moderate or conservative Democrats enter some of the House races.
"We have some lawmakers passing California-style progressive policies that are not in line with our culture and traditions and values," he said, citing efforts to raise the gas tax, legalize cannabis and create new energy policies at the expense of the oil and gas industry that provides huge revenues to the state.
Montoya, in his first term, said he also sees himself as a moderate. A former dancer and community activist who co-founded and ran Moving Arts Española for years, he said he will run on his record.
He said though people want to typecast him as a "rainbow-waving porn star" — Montoya admitted to performing in two porn films in the 1980s — he has learned over time to be "more pragmatic" about what people in his district want and need when it comes to land, water use and social support systems.
In District 46, which encompasses parts of Santa Fe and areas north of town, incumbent Andrea Romero also is facing a primary challenge. Romero said she plans to run on her record against Ryan Salazar.
Romero said she believes New Mexico is becoming more progressive but acknowledged if there's a conservative groundswell that upends some candidates, "that's the will of the people."
Against Salazar, however, the challenge may not be from the right. Salazar called himself "a Bernie Sanders Democrat," referring to the liberal Vermont senator. Salazar said he is unhappy with Romero's lack of success in getting affordable housing legislation passed over the past few years.
Outgoing Rep. Daymon Ely, D-Corrales, said Friday he expects 2022 to be a difficult year nationally for Democrats, given the historical trends Sanderoff noted. But he said he isn't sure local races will come down to ideology.
"I can see some conservative Democrats who might have some more progressive challengers and vice versa," he said. "You’re going to see that. How are they going to come out? I don’t know the answer to that. I am more interested in Democrats keeping the majority."
