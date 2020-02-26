A Bernalillo school board member has jumped into the race for a key state Senate district in Sandoval County.
Jodilynn Ortiz, a business consultant who lives in Placitas, announced she is running for the Democratic nomination in District 9, a seat that opened earlier this month when incumbent John Sapien, D-Corrales, said he was not running for reelection.
Several others have expressed interest in the seat, though the filing deadline is not until next month. Rick Miera, who was the House majority leader, is among those considering a run.
The district, which encompasses Placitas, Bernalillo and parts of Rio Rancho, is considered a prize among both parties as Sapien's most recent race was close.
Ortiz, 52, challenged Sapien for the seat in 2016. In a news release, Ortiz said she had intended to challenge Sapien during the June 2 primary. According to a biography on her website, she has a master's degree in diplomacy and international commerce.
