The acting director of the state’s troubled Children, Youth and Families Department told lawmakers Monday said she is working on initiating reforms to better oversee the health and welfare of children as the agency endures withering scrutiny from critics who contend it has failed in its mission.
Teresa Casados said in reviewing the history and functions of CYFD she found “things have been added and added and added and nobody has taken the time to look and see what was the work we were doing 30 years ago and how do we transform that to today.”
As a result, her agency’s workers are dealing with “polices that are old, that are new; they are confused,” she told members of the interim legislative Courts, Corrections and Justice Committee Monday.
Casados, who previously worked as Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s chief operating officer before stepping into the acting secretary role for CYFD in April, announced a number of initiatives she is working on to improve the way the department operates.
Among her plans:
Ensure new case workers are given sufficient training before sending them out into the field.
Review and tighten implementation of the Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act, which focuses on protecting infants identified with substance abuse or withdrawal symptoms based on prenatal drug exposure. To that end, the CYFD plans to hold a roundtable discussion on CARA for the public and media in August.
Schedule a rapid-hire event in August to fill vacant positions in CYFD’s protective services division.
Casados spoke just a day after the Albuquerque Police Department announced it had arrested 30-year-old Gloria Tesillo and charged her with child abuse and possession of a controlled substance in connection to the death of her 6-month-old child. Police found evidence of drug use in the Albuquerque motel room where Tesillo was staying with her twin infants.
She told lawmakers the child and her mother were not entered into CYFD’s case system and thus were “not on our radar.” She said if the state Office of the Medical Investigator determines there was abuse of some kind in the case, it will send a report to CYFD, which would in turn conduct an investigation.
Casados called the event “horrific” and said there are many child protection workers probably asking themselves, “Was there something I could have done differently?” to prevent the death.
“We ask ourselves those questions all the time,” she said.
Efforts to reach Casados, who was testifying before the committee in Mescalero, were unsuccessful.
The department has been under fire from legislators and children’s advocates — often after high-profile child deaths and in tandem with constant struggles to recruit and maintain critical staff members.
The agency provides family intervention and support services; investigates allegations of child mistreatment or neglect; oversees the state’s foster care system and offers behavioral health services for children and teens. One of its key tasks is to ensure kids who have experienced maltreatment don’t face further abuse.
A 2022 report by Legislative Finance Committee said the state’s rate of repeat maltreatment of children declined by three percentage points between fiscal years 2018 and 2022. However, the report also said the rate remains far higher than the national average. The data showed 14% of New Mexico children who experienced a substantiated report of abuse or neglect in fiscal year 2022 suffered another such incident within a year. The nationwide rate was 8%.
The legislative report followed the release of an independent review that found high staff turnover and heavy workloads among other concerns were impeding CYFD from doing its job. The review, commissioned by former Cabinet Secretary Barbara Vigil, a onetime state Supreme Court justice appointed to lead the agency in 2021, came after a string of violent child deaths raised concerns about lack of agency oversight.
Vigil resigned just two months after Lujan Grisham announced at a February news conference her plan to overhaul CYFD, which she called a “dysfunctional” branch of her government.
The governor said New Mexico will contract an out-of-state legal firm to create annual independent audits of the child welfare agency, hire four new department leaders to provide more focused management and recruit retired social workers to help ease caseloads that critics say overwhelm the agency.
Lujan Grisham also spoke of a new advisory board to oversee the department and offer guidance. Casados said she planned to meet with the board Tuesday to take their input and “figure out the next steps.”
Casados, who said the state is looking to hire a permanent replacement for Vigil, said she did not yet know how many case investigator positions she had to fill but told lawmakers she would get that number to them shortly.
“The caseloads are crazy,” Rep. John Block, R-Alamogordo, said. “I wouldn’t want to be a caseworker in CYFD right now.”
When Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto, D-Albuquerque, asked Casados about an issue regarding the collection of death benefits for children who have lost a parent, Casados said she knew nothing about that.
“The number of things you find out about CYFD is staggering sometimes,” she said.