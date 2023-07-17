The acting director of the state’s troubled Children, Youth and Families Department told lawmakers Monday said she is working on initiating reforms to better oversee the health and welfare of children as the agency endures withering scrutiny from critics who contend it has failed in its mission.

Teresa Casados said in reviewing the history and functions of CYFD she found “things have been added and added and added and nobody has taken the time to look and see what was the work we were doing 30 years ago and how do we transform that to today.”

As a result, her agency’s workers are dealing with “polices that are old, that are new; they are confused,” she told members of the interim legislative Courts, Corrections and Justice Committee Monday.

