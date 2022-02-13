The statehouse shouldn’t be a madhouse this week, but it is.
New Mexico’s 30-day legislative session ends at noon Thursday. The 112 part-time lawmakers are prone to mismanaging the clock, often on purpose.
Lawmakers trying to appease campaign donors will strangle good bills by killing time.
Indifference to the underdog and disregard for deadlines bury other important legislation.
As a result, three excellent bills that already should have been approved are in danger of failing.
One would strike a blow for justice by eliminating the state’s time limit to prosecute second-degree murder.
Another would allow many residents to keep more of the money they earned by curbing taxes on Social Security income.
The third bill would smash the state’s predatory lending industry by outlawing its outrageous 175 percent annual interest rate.
Members of the House of Representatives just voted 66-0 to eliminate the six-year statute of limitations on second-degree murder.
That margin only looks impressive. History tells us the measure, House Bill 79, might be in trouble.
House members at the same stage of the 2018 session approved a similar bill regarding second-degree murder. The vote was 64-0.
That proposal died in the Senate, keeping a bad law on the books.
DNA technology enables many more cold case murders to be solved. If prosecutors cannot prove premeditation, first-degree murder charges are out. The six-year limit also bars second-degree murder charges.
Bills to end the time restriction to prosecute second-degree murder have been introduced in each of the last 11 years. All of them failed.
Senators are more to blame than the House, offering the flimsy excuse that they ran out of time.
When they wanted to, state legislators approved bills in a few hours or even a few minutes. Senators have 3½ days to end the loony system of a six-year window to prosecute second-degree murder.
That brings us to Social Security, a government program that invests in people. Too many politicians believe they should spend money that rightfully belongs to their constituents.
The Legislature resorted to a late-night grab for cash in 1990 when it voted to tax Social Security income. The federal government was already taxing the Social Security benefits of many people, so state politicians felt emboldened to do the same.
Many sitting state lawmakers introduced bills this year to reduce or end taxes on Social Security income. Senate Bill 108 was the best of them.
It was aimed at eliminating the tax.
That measure has been weakened a bit and packaged with bills to reduce the gross receipts tax and extend a tax credit for using solar energy.
The revised bill would eliminate the tax on Social Security benefits for people with incomes under $100,000 and married couples with incomes under $150,000.
Sen. George Muñoz, D-Gallup, said his Finance Committee has $400 million available for tax credits. A legislative staff analysis estimated eliminating the Social Security tax for everyone would cost state government $118 million a year.
People who are supporting themselves — and, in many cases, children or grandchildren — will do more good with a bump in Social Security income than the Legislature ever has.
Recipients of Social Security must shout to be heard at the Capitol.
In contrast, predatory lenders remain a political powerhouse. These loan companies charge an annual interest rate of 175 percent, an amount legislators sanctioned.
The House recently voted 51-18 to cut the interest rate to 36 percent, plus a 5 percent fee on loans of $500 or less.
Sixteen Republicans opposed the measure, House Bill 132, but eight voted for it. That’s as bipartisan as it gets on predatory lenders, who have an army of lobbyists and a bushel of money for political campaigns.
Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth, D-Santa Fe, assigned HB 132 to two committees in his chamber. Wirth’s decision has slowed the bill’s progress.
Senators 11 months ago overwhelmingly approved a bill capping interest rates at 36 percent, only to see it destroyed in the House. Senators know every comma and semicolon in the proposal.
HB 132 cleared its first Senate committee on an 8-0 vote. For the bill to reach the governor, it still has to get through the Senate Judiciary Committee, the full 42-member Senate and probably another vote in the House.
The bill was changed in the Senate to eliminate an unnecessary amendment by Rep. Micaela Cadena, D-Mesilla, who has been an enemy of reasonable loan rates. Cadena in 2021 supported an industry-backed 99 percent rate on many small loans, and she introduced a similar bill this year.
If the Senate amendment stands, HB 132 would have to return to the House for concurrence. It’s the sort of tangle that pleases price-gouging lenders. Create enough diversions, waste enough time, and the 175 percent interest rate will live on.
Senators need to fast-track the bill, even if they have to reinsert Cadena’s showboating amendment for additional reporting requirements on loans made by small state credit unions.
Credit unions are the good guys in this story. They charge a maximum 28 percent annual interest rate.
New Mexico legislators in the 1984 created legal loan-sharking. Those in office now have until Thursday to step onto the right side of history.
For what it’s worth: HB 79, “Second Degree Murder Time and Sentencing,” and HB 132, “Interest Rates for Certain Loans,” are both on this morning’s Senate Judiciary Committee agenda, along with several other crime-and-justice bills. You can go to nmlegis dot gov and click on the “Webcast” button to watch. Scheduled start: 11 a.m.
If Mr. Wirth is deliberately stalling this predatory lending bill, someone needs to challenge him next time he is up for re-election. Of all the bad practices in New Mexico, this one competes for worst.
Senator Wirth is Majority Leader. He assigned the bill to 2 committees because that is Senate procedure. It's already cleared one committee. There is no 'stalling'. If the bill passes, based on your demand for a challenge to Senator Wirth if it fails; can we then expect your full-throated endorsement of him for re-election?
The real story is Milan discusses the legislature makes sure they satisfy the large donors first over the constituents needs, it seems that our elected officials have their decision making and priorities backwards. It should be illegal for lobbyist to talk to the legislature privately and should plead their case before the public and the legislature on the floor of the house. Any other contact should be illegal. Then we know with full transparency what is asked of our officials and this goes for the Gov as well.
These are the three most hopeful among the bills pending. No way should anyone get a raise without having done the work. Pass these bills now.
The raises are for state wide elected officials. Not legislators. The state wide elected officials don't 'do the work' on bills in the legislature.
Yeah, John, too early in the morning -- though I was also thinking of MLG. I know she has to navigate complex political reality, but I hope she doubles down on these.
You are certainly right that MLG has influence in the legislature and on pending bills. However, this session has shown that there is no lock-step in the legislature. And that's a good thing. I, too, hope the predatory lending bill gets to the Governor's desk and I think it will.
How disgusting is it that the end to predatory lending is being directed to two committees by Peter Wirth to slow it down. I bet he didn't do that with the bill to have legislators receive a salary...
First, there is no bill for legislators to have a salary. Second, this bill, which raises the existing salaries for state wide elected officials was referred to 2 committees. The Senate Public Affairs committee and the Senate Finance Committee. Both committees reported the bills: do pass. The normal procedure was followed here as it has been with the predatory lending bill.
How disgusting to read that the Legislature wants to increase their paychecks, yet, they balk at making Social Security payments tax free. Just another example of the hypocrisy of our government.
There is no effort to increase legislative paychecks.
