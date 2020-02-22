Conservative-leaning Democrats in the Senate have long been a key voting bloc in the New Mexico Legislature, if not the key.
That could end in June.
Several of the Senate's most powerful members — including John Arthur Smith of Deming, Mary Kay Papen and Joe Cervantes of Las Cruces, and Clemente Sanchez of Grants, among others — face challenges from progressive Democrats in primary elections.
Should they lose, observers say, the balance of power in the Legislature would immediately change.
“Even just the fact that there’s challengers — that signals a shift to me that there are more people willing to admit that when it comes to being left of center or a Democrat … these candidates that have claimed to be Democrats for so long maybe don’t represent us after all," said Lucas Herndon, executive director of the liberal advocacy group Progress Now New Mexico.
Many of the Senate's conservative-leaning Democrats, a group that also includes Richard Martinez of Ojo Caliente and Gabriel Ramos of Silver City, are gearing up for the primary after a session that featured controversial measures — such as “red-flag” gun legislation and the proposed legalization of recreational marijuana — that wedged issues in some outlying districts.
Democrats Pete Campos of Las Vegas and George Muñoz of Gallup were critical votes on the Senate floor in a narrow win for the gun bill, which would allow law enforcement to seize firearms from those deemed to be a threat to themselves or others. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham supported the bill and is expected to sign it into law.
Smith, Papen, Ramos, Muñoz, Sanchez, Campos, Martinez and the late former Sen. Carlos Cisneros of Questa also drew the ire of more liberal Democrats in 2019 after joining 16 Republicans in a vote against repealing the state's 1969 anti-abortion law, which is not enforced.
It's unclear whether Campos or Muñoz will face a contested primary. The candidate filing deadline with the state is March 10.
Muñoz argued his vote in support of the “extreme risk protection order” legislation — perhaps the most divisive piece of legislation before the Legislature in 2020 — had nothing to do with the primary election, though he has in the past voted with Republicans on gun measures.
"There was no horse trading. It wasn’t about an election. It was about what actually happened in my life and what happens in other people’s lives," he said.
Progressives' frustration with more conservative Democrats often centers on Smith, the powerful chairman of the Senate Finance Committee.
Smith has faced criticism from advocacy groups that have long supported attempts to fund early childhood education programs from the Land Grant Permanent Fund, known this year as House Joint Resolution 1. The proposal has died in the Senate Finance Committee for years and did not receive a hearing during the 2020 session.
This year, Smith voted with fellow Democrats to support a separate measure backed by Lujan Grisham to create an early childhood education trust fund, one that could provide tens of millions of dollars. Paying for such programs through a trust fund is more fiscally responsible, he said, as the 2020 session concluded last week.
"My wife is an early childhood teacher. And I guess that’s one of the exceptions that I take to the proponents of that," Smith said. "It’s portrayed that you’re anti-children or whatever. Even when it wasn’t an election year, my office was hit by phone calls from all over the state — not from my district. It was a business, chastising me on that."
Smith, a noted budget hawk, represents a district in far southwestern New Mexico with a mix of Hispanic voters, "cowboys" and supporters of Republican President Donald Trump, he said. He has not faced a primary challenger in District 35 since 2012, when he beat Larry Martinez.
Part of Smith's district turned out for Trump in 2016 and later for former U.S. Rep. Steve Pearce when the now-chairman of the New Mexico Republican Party lost his gubernatorial bid to Lujan Grisham in 2018.
Hidalgo County, for example, backed Trump over Democrat Hillary Clinton 48.6 percent to 41.9 percent. Luna County, where Smith is from, also backed Trump with 47.7 percent of the vote. About 58.2 percent of Sierra County turned out for Trump.
Smith's primary challenger, former state Democratic Party Vice Chairwoman Neomi Martinez-Parra, said there's an appetite for a less conservative voice in the district.
"I think it’s time that we get a progressive voice out here — somebody that’s going to take the voice of the people all the way to Santa Fe," said Martinez-Parra, 50, a longtime educator from Lordsburg who is taking time off to care for her mother.
In Papen's district, which includes parts of Las Cruces along with rural areas in Southern New Mexico, the Senate pro tem faces two primary challengers: businesswoman Tracy Perry, who also describes herself as a progressive Democrat, and Carrie Hamblen, who worked for an LGBTQ advocacy group in the past and was chairwoman of the Southern New Mexico Pride organization for six years, according to her website.
Perry said she is finding support in rural parts of the district, not just in Las Cruces.
"I was shocked to hear about so much support," she said. "There's a lot of progressive people in rural areas as well. They feel left out and they want to be heard and it's about time to give those people a voice."
Of her two primary challengers, Papen said, "One of them I don’t believe I’ve ever met her. One I do know and I have a lot of respect for her."
Challenges, of course, don't always add up to real threats. In rural New Mexico, where Democrats tend to be more conservative than in urban areas, there are factors in the incumbents' favor.
“In Democratic primaries, particularly in rural areas among longtime legislators, name recognition and having personal knowledge and acquaintance with legislators can play a big role in the ultimate outcome of the election," said Brian Sanderoff, an Albuquerque-based pollster.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.