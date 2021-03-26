Bill breakdown

As Tuesday's special legislative session focused on cannabis legalization approaches, at least two proposals may be in play. One, sponsored by Sen. Cliff Pirtle, R-Roswell, is a revised version of Senate Bill 288, which Pirtle introduced, with success, during the regular session.

The other is House Bill 12, sponsored by Reps. Javier Martínez, D-Albuquerque, and Andrea Romero, D-Santa Fe. That bill remains very similar to its original form, though the sponsors are moving provisions allowing for expungement of past criminal records tied to cannabis use and possession into a new bill.

Both bills would decriminalize the use of recreational cannabis for adults age 21 or older. Both would allow for both personal and retail growth of cannabis. Both would place oversight of the new program under the state Regulation and Licensing Department.

Pirtle's bill:

• Does not allow for expungement of criminal records related to cannabis use or possession.

• Would allow for issuing licenses as soon as May 15.

• Would create an excise tax totaling 8 percent.

• Would give current medical cannabis license holders a head start of at least six months over new recreational cannabis license holders.

• Includes a provision to fund training for law enforcement officers to help them detect cannabis and other drug use in motorists and other residents.

• Would set license fees on a sliding scale based on the size of the operation.

• Would not set a cap on plant production or the number of licenses issued.

House Bill 12:

• Would not allow for the issuing of licenses until April 1, 2022.

• Would create an excise tax totaling 20 percent.

• Would give current medical cannabis license holders a 30-day head start on producing cannabis but no head start when it comes to marketing or selling it.

• Would set license fees at up to $50 per plant.

• Would set a temporary three-year, still undetermined cap on plant production while the state Regulation and Licensing Department studied the market to determine whether the state was producing too little, or too much, cannabis in that period.