Jen Paul Schroer, secretary of the New Mexico Tourism Department, told lawmakers Tuesday, "We serve the public better when we are in our offices."

Schroer and about 20 other Cabinet secretaries and deputy secretaries showed up at a legislative committee hearing in opposition to a bill that would allow state employees to work remotely if their physical presence is not required at a job site to perform their duties.

Several lawmakers on the House Labor, Veterans and Military Affairs Committee voted 7-4 to table House Bill 300, saying they were impressed and swayed by the parade of department leaders in opposition.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.