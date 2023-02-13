Legislative efforts to again increase the state's minimum wage took a blow Monday after opponents effectively killed a bill to raise wage rates. 

Members of the House Commerce and Economic Development Committee voted 6-4 to table House Bill 28, which would have raised the minimum wage based on the Consumer Price Index, which measures inflation rates.

"It's dead; the committee tabled it," Rep. Miguel García, D-Albuquerque, sponsor of HB 28, said after the vote. 

