An effort to increase New Mexico's alcohol excise tax for the first time in 30 years — a measure intended to help the state rein in a problem that takes the lives of more than six people a day — stumbled Monday when the House Taxation and Revenue Committee unanimously voted to table the bill.

House Bill 230 calls for a flat 25-cent tax per serving, starting in July — a hefty change from tax rates that now range from a high of 15.5 cents for a serving of "fortified wine" to a low of 0.4 cents for a serving of spirits by a craft distiller that has sold less than 250,000 liters of alcohol. Most liquors are taxed at 7.1 cents per serving, wine at 6.7 cents and beer at 3.9 cents, according to state law.

Advocates say the excise tax increase would lead to a drop in alcohol consumption and, therefore, save lives.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.