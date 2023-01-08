As state lawmakers gear up for the 2023 legislative session, they have an array of initiatives, ideas and plans to pursue while deciding how to spend a financial windfall and working with a newly reelected governor who has an ambitious agenda for her second term.
Lawmakers are expected to have about $12 billion in all, including $3.6 billion in “new money” raised mainly from the state’s oil and gas industry, to appropriate in the 60-day session, which is scheduled to begin Jan. 17.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, will benefit from large Democratic majorities in both the House of Representatives and the Senate. Meanwhile, new energy is coming to the House of Representatives, with 17 new members and a vow on the part of both parties to work together more harmoniously.
“There is new Republican and Democrat leadership in the House, which gives both sides an opportunity to set a new tone if they want,” said Albuquerque pollster and political analyst Brian Sanderoff of Research & Polling, Inc. in an interview.
He said the two sides are likely to see eye-to-eye on several issues, including how best to combat crime, support infrastructure needs and rework the state’s tax code. He said while Democrats have enough votes in both chambers to push through their initiatives without Republicans, it would benefit Democrats to “demonstrate to New Mexico voters that legislators can set aside partisanship in certain circumstances for the benefit of New Mexico.”
Here are 10 issues that are expected to occupy much of the Legislature’s time this year:
The budget
The state is flush with cash, and lawmakers will spend countless hours deciding how to dole it out. Rep. Patty Lundstrom, D-Gallup, who chairs the powerful House Appropriations and Finance Committee, called the budget the top priority of the legislative session.
“It’s what we are mandated to do under the New Mexico Constitution,” she said. “The Legislature is the appropriating body.”
Lundstrom said the Legislative Finance Committee’s plan calls for shoring up the Medicaid budget and increasing education funding, including more for extended learning programs, employee health insurance and the Opportunity Scholarship. It also includes $1 billion for “special initiatives,” such as tax rebates and lowering the gross receipts tax. Also, expect more money for infrastructure and water projects, including in areas affected by the state’s massive wildfires last year.
Crime
Albuquerque had at least 119 homicides last year. Santa Fe had eight. And just recently someone allegedly opened fire on the homes and offices of a number of lawmakers — all Democrats — in Albuquerque.
Throw in continual thefts of catalytic converters and concerns about criminals brazenly shoplifting with little fear of retribution and you have a recipe for a fed-up-with-crime populace.
Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle say crime will be a dominant issue in the session, as it was in last year’s gubernatorial race. What remains to be seen is whether Democrats and Republicans can work together to come up with legislation that will make a difference. Expect Democrats to pitch bills aimed at funding more programs to help educate and support the poor and those reeling from mental, behavioral or substance abuse problems, while Republicans will likely emphasis more “tough-on-crime” bills, such as stiffer charges and sentences for crimes — including retail shoplifting.
Gun control
Expect Democratic lawmakers to introduce multiple gun control proposals, including a bill to increase the age to buy semi-automatic rifles and assault weapons from 18 to 21.
“We’ve seen an uptick of kids turning 18 and shooting up schools with an AR-15, so that’s why we want to do it,” said Miranda Viscoli, co-president of New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence.
Viscoli said the bill would provides exceptions.
“You can still go hunting. You could still go to the shooting range and participate in sports activities. You can still be in law enforcement, obviously,” she said.
The proposal is expected to run into stiff opposition from gun-rights advocates, such as Rep. Stefani Lord, R-Sandia Park, who called it “completely unfair to an 18-year-old who can enter into a contract to buy a home, could move out to a rural area and have livestock and would not be permitted to have any way to defend themselves or their livestock. That is completely unfair to rural New Mexico.”
Another bill in the pipeline is gun storage legislation to require parents to lock up their firearms to keep them out of the hands of children, with exceptions for hunting and shooting sports. The bill would hold owners liable if a minor gets ahold of an unlocked gun and shoots themselves or someone else not in self-defense, Viscoli said.
Abortion
Abortion was a major issue during the gubernatorial campaign, with Lujan Grisham, who signed a law in 2021 repealing a decades-old abortion ban, promising to do more if reelected to protect abortion rights. This year, the governor has said she wants to codify the right to an abortion in New Mexico, and at least two Democratic lawmakers — Sen. Linda Lopez of Albuquerque and Rep. Linda Serrato of Santa Fe — plan to introduce legislation to do just that. Serrato said in an interview she and Lopez are still working out the details of the bill.
Public education
A mainstay of legislative sessions past, efforts to improve the state’s public education system generally revolve around investing more money and formulating new programs — particularly in light of the landmark 2018 Yazzie/Martinez court ruling that said the state was not doing enough to ensure at-risk students were receiving a sufficient education. Expect measures to extend the school year, a push to raise teacher salaries and cover their health insurance costs and an initiative to provide more support for special-needs children.
Rep. G. Andrés Romero, D-Albuquerque, said in an interview he plans to introduce legislation to redesign high school curriculums and graduation requirements. Among other ideas, he said he wants to “embed career technical education” into the high school curriculum.
Modernizing the legislature
Several lawmakers will introduce legislation in an effort to — depending on who you ask — modernize or professionalize the Legislature.
The proposal likely to generate the most attention is one calling for voters to amend the state Constitution to establish a citizens’ commission on compensation, which would have the authority to set legislators’ pay. New Mexico is currently the only state in the nation whose legislators are unsalaried.
“We’re talking about a budget [for state government] of $12 billion; that’s not something you just do as kind of a part-time gig,” said Rep. Joy Garratt, D-Albuquerque, who plans to team up with Rep. Angelica Rubio, D-Las Cruces, on the legislative salary commission proposal.
Other bills expected to be introduced include hiring more year-round staff for lawmakers and lengthening legislative sessions. As it is now, the Legislature meets for 60 days in odd-numbered years and 30 days in even-numbered years. Garratt said lawmakers are considering two 60-day sessions, “ideally with one-week recess in the middle.”
Tax rebates, relief and reform
Amid record-high state revenues, New Mexicans are poised to get a share of the riches.
The governor plans to push for legislation that would send $750 to individual taxpayers and $1,500 to couples who file jointly. Last year, the governor signed a nearly $700 million economic relief measure into law that provided $500 to single tax filers and $1,000 to joint filers who met certain income thresholds. Lawmakers also will consider other tax-relief measures, said Rep. Christine Chandler, D-Los Alamos, who chairs the House Taxation and Revenue Committee.
“There could be some relief for some taxpayers in the state based on how we adjust the personal income tax brackets,” she said.
Chandler said lawmakers also will discuss cutting the gross receipts tax and eliminating the tax on business-to-business services, known as pyramiding.
“I’m not sure where that’s going to lead,” she said. “I’m concerned that that could have an adverse impact on local governments in a significant way. It could be that the state could absorb losing some level of revenue by eliminating the business-to-business services pyramiding component, but can the cities and the counties absorb that kind of tax cut?”
Lawmakers also plan to consider increasing the cigarette and alcohol excise taxes.
Affordable housing
With the prices of homes and apartments both going up — the average price of a house in New Mexico is about $310,000, according to the New Mexico Realtors Association, and in Santa Fe that figure is closer to $600,000 — more and more residents are feeling squeezed out of a market they cannot afford. That in turn can impact the job market if those people move elsewhere.
Add in the need to find affordable housing for the homeless and those grappling with behavioral, mental and emotional health issues, and something has to be done, Sen. Nancy Rodriguez, D-Santa Fe, said in an interview late last year. She said she plans to push for legislation to fund and find housing for low-income families, victims of domestic abuse who have nowhere to go and others.
Water
There’s not enough of it and more needs to be done to conserve and protect it, lawmakers say.
“It is a huge issue given what we are seeing with climate change, drought and fire,” said Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth, D-Santa Fe.
Wirth said he and other lawmakers are working on several initiatives, including one to funnel about $250 million into the state’s water permanent fund, which has about $41 million in it now and which, he said, has not been infused with new money since 2007. Enabling language in the bill “will allow the Legislature to access that money for different water needs,” Wirth said. The appropriation would be a one-time investment, he said, and 2023 is the perfect time for it since the state has over $3 billion in new revenue.
Wirth said he is also cosponsoring a bill with Rep. Susan Herrera, D-Embudo, that would let independent small water system operators join together as regional cooperatives; they could then share resources and make it easier for them to raise and access funding to keep those systems going. Many of those systems, he said, were built in the 1960s and are “running out of water or the infrastructure is aging.” The legislation, he said, would help them rebuild infrastructure together, especially if they are working off the same stream of water.
Other water-related bills are bound to pop up. One filed by Sen. Siah Correa Hemphill, D-Silver City, would appropriate $600,000 to the Local Government Division of the state Department of Finance and Administration to support water project proposal development from 2024 to 2027.
Health care
Both Republicans and Democrats say more needs to be done to recruit and retain health care workers in the state, so expect initiatives ranging from financial incentives to get doctors to practice in rural areas to a loan-forgiveness program to do away with student debt for health care professionals.
Rep. Ryan Lane, R-Aztec, said in an interview he wants lawmakers to take another look at the recently passed updates to the state’s Medical Malpractice Act, which raised the caps on malpractice claims to $4 million against big hospitals in the state and $750,000 for smaller providers and independent practitioners. He said the changes could lead to a wave of health care providers leaving the state.
Meanwhile, Sen. Liz Stefanics, D-Cerrillos, said in an interview she will introduce a bill to reduce the cost of pharmaceuticals. She also said Lujan Grisham wants to create a health care authority to offer affordable health insurance to residents.