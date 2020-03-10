Tuesday was filing day for candidates across New Mexico vying for legislative seats, setting the stage for primaries less than three months away and the general election in November.
Democrats say they are poised to widen their majorities in the Roundhouse this year, while Republicans say they can pick up seats or even turn one of the chambers red.
“I think we’ve got an opportunity to grow our majority,” said House Speaker Brian Egolf, D-Santa Fe.
Egolf pointed to House seats being vacated by Republicans as potential areas where Democrats could increase their numbers in the chamber, such as a seat held by Rep. Gregg Schmedes, R-Tijeras, who is leaving to run for the state Senate.
The House speaker also said Democratic candidates could beat Republican incumbents in some districts.
“We’re really trying to expand the field,” Egolf said.
Yet state Republican Party Chairman Steve Pearce said Tuesday he’s confident his party can pick up seats across the state in the House and the Senate. In fact, he said he believes Republicans could take majority control of either chamber.
Pearce said conservatives and moderate Democrats are fed up with the party’s stances on issues such as abortion and gun control, and Republicans aim to use those issues to gain a political advantage.
“I hear Democrats using the word that those people in Santa Fe are not Democrats, they’re progressives,” Pearce said, adding that the party is fielding roughly 95 to 100 candidates across the state.
Asked about Pearce’s comments, Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth said Democrats “respectfully disagree.”
“I think there’s a very good chance the numbers will increase for Democrats,” said Wirth, D-Santa Fe.
Wirth said the top priority for Senate Democrats is to hold the seats they have, then push to turn seats blue. He specifically mentioned a seat held by retiring Republican Sen. Bill Payne of Albuquerque. Democrats will also aim to flip a seat held by Sen. Gregory Baca, R-Belen, Wirth said.
“It’s obviously a presidential year with lots of interest in the national race,” Wirth said. “Generally that translates into large turnout and generally that helps Democrats.”
Democrats have a 46-24 majority in the state House and a 26-16 majority in the Senate.
There also will be some important primary races to watch.
For instance, it will be a crowded contest to replace Rep. Jim Trujillo, D-Santa Fe. Six candidates filed Tuesday in a bid to succeed the longtime state legislator, who is retiring this year.
They include five Democrats: county Treasurer Patrick Varela; former Santa Fe City Councilor Carmichael Dominguez; former Santa Fe Land Use Director Lisa Martinez; Linda Serrato, former political director for U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján’s U.S. Senate campaign; and Yolanda Louise Sena. Helen Milenski, a Libertarian, also filed.
In another race, District 50 incumbent Rep. Matthew McQueen, D-Galisteo, has a primary challenger who is the granddaughter of former Gov. Bruce King. Rebecca King Spindle, a member of the Moriarty school board, filed to run for the seat.
There are, of course, a number of influential incumbent Senate Democrats who have primary challengers, including Sen. John Arthur Smith, D-Deming, chairman of the Senate Finance Committee.
Wirth said he is endorsing and raising money for all incumbent Senate Democrats with primary challengers.
“I, individually, am supporting all our incumbent members and have been working for them,” Wirth said.
Egolf said he would not make endorsements in primary races such as the bid for Trujillo’s seat.
Other candidates filing in Santa Fe and Northern New Mexico include:
u Egolf is running unopposed in the Democratic primary in District 47 but will have a Republican challenger, Glen Berlin of Cerrillos.
u Wirth will have a Republican challenger, Ricardo Arturo Vargas.
u Rep. Andrea Romero, D-Santa Fe, will have a Republican challenger in District 46, Jay Groseclose of Santa Fe.
u Rep. Christine Chandler, D-Los Alamos, has a Republican challenger, David Hampton of White Rock.
u Rep. Joseph Sanchez, D-Alcalde, will not seek reelection for his District 40 seat. Democrats Roger Evan Montoya of Velarde and Matthew Elias Gonzales of Cimarron, and Republican Justin Salazar-Torrez of Española have filed as candidates for the seat.
u Rep. Tomás Salazar, D-Las Vegas, is not running for reelection. Democrats Robert Anaya, Ambrose Castellano and Anita Amalia Gonzales, and Republican Nathan Dial, are running for the seat.
u Two candidates have filed to run against Sen. Nancy Rodriguez, who was first elected in 1996, for her Senate District 24 seat in Santa Fe: Republican Leighton Craig Cornish and Libertarian Scott Milenski.
u Sen. Liz Stefanics, D-Cerrillos, will have Republican challengers: Susan Vescovo of Alto and retired law enforcement officer Joey Tiano of Santa Fe.
u Sen. Richard Martinez, D-Ojo Caliente, will have Rio Arriba County Commissioner Leo Jaramillo as a primary challenger. There is also a Republican candidate, Diamantina Prado Storment, and a Libertarian candidate, Lee Weinland, for the District 5 seat.
u Mary Carmack-Altwies and Scott Fuqua are running for district attorney in the First Judicial District.
