So much for sunlight in New Mexico's most populous county.

A band of bureaucrats, formally known as the Bernalillo County Code of Conduct Review Board, decided a high-profile case Tuesday but then kept the outcome secret.

At issue was whether then-Bernalillo County Commissioner Charlene Pyskoty carried on an improper financial relationship with a high-powered lobbyist who's married to a newly minted state senator.

Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.

