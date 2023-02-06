Members of a House committee approved two measures Monday that would transform the state’s legislative process — creating a pathway for both a paid Legislature and 60-day sessions every year.

The House Government, Election & Indian Affairs Committee approved two joint resolutions — HJR 2 and HJR 8 — that would allow voters in 2024 the opportunity to vote for constitutional amendments enabling the changes.

House Joint Resolution 8, which would open the door for lawmaker to receive a set salary “would diversify our Legislature … in terms of experience.” said Rep. Angelica Rubio, D-Las Cruces.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

