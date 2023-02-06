Members of a House committee approved two measures Monday that would transform the state’s legislative process — creating a pathway for both a paid Legislature and 60-day sessions every year.
The House Government, Election & Indian Affairs Committee approved two joint resolutions — HJR 2 and HJR 8 — that would allow voters in 2024 the opportunity to vote for constitutional amendments enabling the changes.
House Joint Resolution 8, which would open the door for lawmaker to receive a set salary “would diversify our Legislature … in terms of experience.” said Rep. Angelica Rubio, D-Las Cruces.
Rubio is one of 34 sponsors, all House Democrats. The House Government, Elections and Indian Affairs Committee voted 5-3 to approve the joint resolution Monday.
HJR 8 would establish a nine-member citizens’ commission charged with establishing and adjusting salaries for the 112-member legislative body. Lawmakers would not begin receiving a salary until July 2026.
Because the joint resolutions go directly to voters to decide, the governor does not have to sign off on the initiatives.
Regarding paying lawmakers, HJR 8 says the commissioners must take into account state revenues, other compensation or allowances — such as the per diem payments New Mexico lawmakers currently receive — before establishing a salary base, according to the bill. Salaries cannot be raised or lowered by more than 10% in a single adjustment.
Advocates for the bill say lawmakers charged with the creation of increasingly complex legislation need to be working full-time — and be compensated for it.
Lawmakers receive per diem but not a salary. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, all other states either pay legislators a daily salary — such as $188.22 for Kentucky — or annual compensation, such as a $110,000 annual paycheck in New York.
The committee also voted 6-3 Monday to approve House Joint Resolution 2, which would require lawmakers to convene for 60 days every year. Currently they meet for 30 days in even-numbered years and 60 days in odd-numbered years.
Rep. Natalie Figueroa, D-Albuquerque, told committee members 60-day sessions are necessary for carefully reviewing legislation, approving a budget and connecting with constituents regarding pending legislation. The resolution also calls for a five-day recess between the first 30 days and the last 30 days of each session.
HJR 2 also would allow lawmakers to revisit legislation that was still pending from the previous year’s session — assuming those bills had not been formally tabled, rejected or signed into law. Like HJR 8, HJR 2 would require voters to cast ballots in support of the initiative, said Figueroa, one of the sponsors of the resolution.
A number of representatives of various community groups, from Common Cause New Mexico to the League of Women Voters of New Mexico, spoke in favor of both resolutions.
Supporters said since the legislative body is made up of volunteers, only those who are retired or have jobs that pay well can afford to serve. Paying lawmakers will encourage more people to run for office and serve, they said.
“If they are paid, they will have more time to do a better job,” said Meredith Machen, speaking on behalf of the American Association of University Women.
Lan Sena, policy director for the Center for Civic Policy, said the Legislature “should be reflective and representative of all people in our state.”
Instead, she said, people have “to choose between earning a livelihood and being a voice for their community.”
No one spoke out against HJR 8 or HJR 2, though the three Republican lawmakers on the committee raised concerns before voting against both resolutions.
Rep. Martin Zamora, R-Clovis, asked Rubio how much the salaries would cost taxpayers if they go into effect. Rubio said it is unclear at this point what salary level would be set by the commission, but the bill’s fiscal impact report says if lawmakers earned $50,000 each, it would cost the state over $5.5 million per year.
Rep. Bill Rehm, R-Albuquerque, expressed concern the Legislature could become even more political once salaries play a role.
“It’s my state. I care about it,” Rehm said. “Do we want people who care about the state or do we want paid politicians?”
Rep. Gail Chasey, D-Albuquerque, said while she never expected to be paid as a lawmaker when she joined the Legislature in the mid-1990s, she found her ability to serve on interim legislative committees sometimes challenged by her need to work.
“It’s more about how well one can serve,” she said before voting for the resolution.
Both resolutions next go to the House Judiciary Committee for consideration.