A bill to make missing or murdered Indigenous people or their dependents eligible for economic relief earned unanimous support from a Senate committee Thursday.

Native victims and their family members currently do not fall under the qualifying guidelines under the state's Crime Victims Reparation Act, said Sen. Shannon Pinto, D-Tohatchi, who brought Senate Bill 414 to the Senate Indian, Rural and Cultural Affairs Committee. 

She said she did not realize they were not included until she attended a conference on the issue last summer. There, Frank Zubia, director of the New Mexico Crime Victims Reparation Commission, told her about the omission. 

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.