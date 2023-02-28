110922 jw structure fire2.jpg

Santa Fe firefighters battle a blaze in November at 220 Otero St. A fiscal impact report for a new bill aiming to get more firefighter recruits to New Mexico says the state fire marshal reported a total of 126 vacancies among fire departments in Albuquerque, Bernalillo County, Doña Ana County, Las Cruces and Santa Fe.

 Jim Weber/New Mexican file photo

Nearly a year after two federal prescribed burns ignited a historic wildfire northwest of Las Vegas, N.M., devastating communities in more than 530 square miles of Northern New Mexico, the House Labor, Veterans and Military Affairs Committee has approved a bill that aims to help attract and retain firefighters to fight such blazes. 

House Bill 345 would create a firefighter recruitment fund to provide bonuses to firefighters who join a department. 

The bill calls for a $5,000 bonus for each new recruit who stays on the job three years.

