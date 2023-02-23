After hearing sometimes raw testimony from victims of human trafficking, members of the House Consumer and Public Affairs Committee unanimously voted Wednesday in support of a bill that would enact tougher penalties for the crime.

House Bill 445 also would broaden the definition of human trafficking and require those convicted of the crime to register as sex offenders in the state.

In cases in which the trafficking victim is an undercover officer, the bill would prevent suspected offenders from using that as part of their defense to claim they were entrapped. 

