A bill that would prohibit municipalities and counties from outlawing abortion — an issue that helped shape last year’s gubernatorial election and likely will be among the most controversial matters considered by lawmakers this year — is moving along in the Legislature.

Members of the House Health and Human Services Committee voted Friday to approve House Bill 7, which would block public bodies from preventing access to reproductive or gender-affirming health care.

Among the medical services cited in the bill are abortion and measures to prevent pregnancy. The bill defines reproductive and gender-affirming health care as including “psychological, behavioral, surgical, pharmaceutical and medical care, services and supplies that relate to the human reproductive system.”

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

Popular in the Community