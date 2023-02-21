MLG1_RGB.jpg

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham speaks at the Roundhouse in June after signing an executive order aimed at preventing other states from suing abortion seekers or providers in New Mexico. Lujan Grisham made abortion access one of the key issues of her 2022 gubernatorial campaign, and the House passed a bill Monday that would prohibit local governments from restricting access to abortion.

 Matt Dahlseid/New Mexican file photo

The House of Representatives late Tuesday approved a bill that would prohibit local governments from restricting access to abortion — an issue that dominated last year’s gubernatorial election.

The 38-31 vote on House Bill 7 did not fall strictly along party lines. Six Democrats joined all 25 Republicans in opposing the bill, which now heads to the Senate for consideration. 

Rep. Linda Serrato, D-Santa Fe, one of the sponsors of HB 7, said the legislation would ensure providers of abortion and other reproductive health care do not face any "chilling" threats to their profession. 

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.